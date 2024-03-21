Essity's 2024 Annual General Meeting

Essity today held the Annual General Meeting at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, Sweden.

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2023.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal and decided on a dividend of SEK 7.75 per share for the 2023 fiscal year. Record date for the dividend is set to Monday, March 25, 2024. The dividend is scheduled to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the Annual General Meeting who is not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 910,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 2,730,000. Members of the Remuneration Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 135,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 160,000. Members of the Audit Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 320,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 450,000. Members of the Portfolio Development Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 310,000, while the Chairman of the Portfolio Development Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 435,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on guidelines for remuneration of senior executives and a cash-based incentive program. The meeting also approved the Board of Director's remuneration report. The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2023 fiscal year.

Board members Ewa Björling, Maria Carell, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Jan Gurander, Torbjörn Lööf, Bert Nordberg and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Karl Åberg was elected as a new director. Pär Boman had declined re-election. Jan Gurander was elected Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of Essity B shares and to transfer shares bought back by the company. These authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

Contact:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-2024-annual-general-meeting,c3946646

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3946646/2687283.pdf Essity's 2024 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE Essity