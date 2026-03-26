Essity’s 2026 Annual General Meeting 

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity today held the Annual General Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2025.

The meeting resolved on a dividend for the financial year 2025 of SEK 8.75 per share. Record date for the dividend is set to Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the Annual General Meeting who is not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 1,000,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 3,000,000. Members of the Remuneration Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 155,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 180,000. Members of the Audit Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 365,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 520,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on a cash-based incentive program. The meeting also approved the Board of Director's remuneration report. The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2025 fiscal year.

Board members Maria Carell, Annemarie Gardshol, Jan Gurander, Alexander Lacik, Torbjörn Lööf, Katarina Martinson, Bert Nordberg, Barbara M. Thoralfsson and Karl Åberg were re-elected. Jan Gurander was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

The meeting resolved to reduce the share capital through cancellation of 11,109,318 Class B shares owned by the company corresponding to about 1.6% of the total number of shares issued by the company and on a bonus issue.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of

Essity B shares and on transfer of shares bought back by the company.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

For additional information please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Affairs +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4326469

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4326469/4008946.pdf Essity’s 2026 Annual General Meeting

SOURCE Essity