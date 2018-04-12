Essity's Annual General Meeting 2018

The Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2017.

The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of SEK 5.75 per share for the 2017 fiscal year. The record date for the dividend is Monday, April 16, 2018. Payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is planned for Thursday, April 19, 2018.

The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2017 fiscal year.

Board members Pär Boman, Ewa Björling, Maija-Liisa Friman, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Bert Nordberg, Lars Rebien Sørensen, Louise Svanberg and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The registered accounting firm EY AB was appointed the company´s auditor for a mandate period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

The speech held by President and CEO Magnus Groth at the Meeting is available on the company website, www.essity.com.

