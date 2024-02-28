Essity's Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual Report for 2023 on essity.com.

"We leave an eventful year behind us in which we have focused on increasing profitability and created a stable platform for profitable growth. Through innovation, restructuring, efficiency improvements and price increases, we achieved an adjusted profit of SEK 18.9bn – the highest profit ever – while also increasing net sales to SEK 147bn. We have undertaken to accept the offer in respect of all shares in Vinda. It is a very attractive offer for Essity and our shareholders and provides us with a product portfolio with higher and more stable returns," says Magnus Groth, in his CEO message.

Read the complete CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual Report for 2023, which is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at essity.com

The Annual Report also contains a cohesive Sustainability report structured in accordance with Essity's Sustainability Playing Field, which summarizes the company's social and environmental sustainability priorities. The sustainability report was designed with consideration of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 28, 2024, at 08:00 CET.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 70 942 63 38

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Essity's Annual Report for 2023

