Essity's targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

News provided by

Essity

Aug 16, 2024, 02:30 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity's targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 have been validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The validation applies to all near- and long-term targets in Scope 1, 2, and 3. The roadmap has been developed as part of the U.N. Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C". 

Essity's long-term target is to achieve net zero emissions across the value chain no later than 2050. The company's near-term Scope 1 and 2 target (energy use within the company and purchased energy) is to reach a 35% reduction by 2030 and the near-term Scope 3 target (including purchased goods and services, transportation, production waste and end-of-life treatment of sold products) has been updated from 18% to a 35% reduction within the same timeframe. All targets are relative to a 2016 baseline.

"Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and Essity has made a firm commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Our progress is driven by a sense of urgency throughout the organization, together with a strong innovation focus, and collaboration with customers, partners, and suppliers." says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-targets-to-reach-net-zero-emissions-validated-by-science-based-targets-initiative,c4025129

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4025129/2947857.pdf

Essityâ€™s targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/science-based-target-logo,c3324924

SCIENCE BASED TARGET logo

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-products,c3324923

Essity-products

Also from this source

Essity's targets to reach net-zero emissions validated by Science Based Targets initiative

Hygiene and health company Essity's targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 have been validated by Science Based Targets...

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 32, 2024

Between August 5, 2024, and August 9, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics