Est Est Interior Design Awarded Interior and Furniture Design for the Rams Hill Golf Villas

Est Est Interior Design brings luxury expertise to Rams Hill's high-end golf villa development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale-based luxury interior design firm Est Est Interior Design has announced its collaboration on the Rams Hill Golf Villas, part of the premier Tom Fazio-designed Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs, California. With decades of design knowledge and a specialty in residential spaces, Est Est will take a comprehensive approach to creating elevated villa interiors that reflect the character of the surrounding desert landscape. This development is a multi-phase, multi-decade destination project, and the golf villas are an exciting milestone.

Construction on Phase 1 of the golf villas begins this September under the direction of notable architect Jon Bernhard, of SWABACK, marking a new chapter in Rams Hill's vision to expand its acclaimed desert golf destination. The first phase includes four high-end golf villas surrounding a central putting green, with additional phases to introduce new villas, expanded guest amenities, and enhanced golf facilities.

"Our team is honored to bring Est Est's design expertise to the Rams Hill Golf Villas," said Blake Sutton, president of Est Est Interior Design. "This project allows us to create interiors that not only reflect the beauty of the Borrego Springs desert but also set a new standard for luxury golf accommodations."

"The Golf Villas represent a pivotal step in our long-term vision for Rams Hill as a premier desert destination," said Rodney Bruce, Director of Development and Construction at Rams Hill. "Partnering with Est Est ensures that the interiors will seamlessly reflect the natural beauty of Borrego Springs while providing our guests with an upscale experience that extends beyond the course."

The golf villas represent a reimagined approach to golf lodging in Borrego Springs, offering intimate, high-end accommodations for stay and play guests. Rams Hill's broader development plan spans more than 1,300 acres, with upcoming phases in the planning process focused on guest services and expanded recreation. Future phases may include additional lodging and golf course expansions. The total entitlement of the project includes 1,500 homes.

Est Est's scope of work consists of full interior design for all golf villas in Phase 1 and the configuration of furniture, fixtures, and finishes. This marks the firm's first project with Rams Hill, laying the foundation for collaborative expansion to larger master plan design projects.

You can learn more about Est Est Interior Design at estestinc.com . For more information on Rams Hills Golf Club, please visit ramshill.com .

About Est Est Interior Design

Est Est is composed of ASID & NCIDQ-certified interior design professionals and support staff, who offer a rich mixture of ideas tempered by comprehensive experience. As a full-service interior design company, they offer the full range of services you would expect from a top-ranking firm. Well-recognized for their innovative designs and comprehensive, detailed drawings, Est Est designers strive to be the finest in their discipline. With the implementation of 3D modeling and photo-realistic renderings, Est Est is equipped to handle every aspect of interior design in-house.

About Rams Hill Golf Club

Rams Hill Golf Club is a renowned Tom Fazio–designed course located in Borrego Springs, California. Surrounded by the striking Anza-Borrego Desert landscape, the club is celebrated for its award-winning design, championship-level play, and exceptional guest experience. In addition to world-class golf, Rams Hill is expanding into a multi-phase destination community featuring luxury lodging, dining, and recreation, making it one of Southern California's most unique golf and lifestyle destinations.

SOURCE Est Est Interior Design