Established CPG Leaders Launch Co-Manufacturing Division -- Awakened Food Crafters™

LOVELAND, Colo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ka-Pop! Snacks, makers of Ancient Grain Popped Chips & Puffs, and Bubba's Fine Foods, makers of Paleo & Keto-friendly snacks, granolas, and private-label goods, announced a merger agreement today. The merged company, operating as Awakened Foods, is launching a new division for private label & co-manufacturing named Awakened Food Crafters.

Awakened Food Crafters addresses the gaps in the health food manufacturing marketplace by providing high-end customer service and consistent, high-quality products. Awakened Food Crafters brings a leadership team with over 70 years of CPG and food manufacturing experience to the table with a wide variety of production and innovation capabilities.

"In a recent survey we conducted, we found that well over 50% of natural food brands were dissatisfied with their current co-manufacturer," said Dustin Finkel, CEO of Awakened Foods, parent company to Awakened Food Crafters. "Often its because their co-man is unable to work with high growth brands with rigorous standards. That's not the case with Awakened Food Crafters. We are also branded business owners living that same experience. We have designed our entire team and manufacturing facility around the belief that we need to accelerate capabilities in health, taste, and quality for fast-growing partners."

Awakened Food Crafters meets rigorous certification requirements, including SQF Level 2 certification, and offers Gluten-Free, Vegan, NonGMO Project, Nut Free, and Kosher certifications. They also provide clients full R&D support, strategic consulting, and broad production capabilities across snacks, granolas, extruded products, banana chips, and popped chips.

"Our philosophy is that making and sharing food is a sacred privilege. We take that responsibility incredibly seriously, and we bring that same commitment to our co-manufacturing and private label clients. Our capabilities for natural food brands, big and small, are truly unique in the industry. Additionally, our central location and top-tier food safety and quality standards make Awakened Food Crafters a fantastic solution for so many in the better for you industry," remarked Jeff Schmidgall, COO of Awakened Foods.

Awakened Food Crafters is currently accepting new clients.

Awakened Foods will be the holding company for the branded businesses, Ka-Pop! Snacks and Bubba's Fine Foods, and co-manufacturing businesses, Awakened Food Crafters. Awakened Food Crafters has a well-established business in private label and co-manufacturing with some of the many well-known clients in the industry.

