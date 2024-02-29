Established The Little Gym Owner and Longtime Gym Director Team Up to Grow Brand in New Jersey

Local Moms with Diverse Backgrounds Unite to Bring Enrichment Opportunities to New Jersey Families

DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a new franchise agreement to expand the brand's presence in New Jersey with existing franchisee Danielle Sporcic and local Gym Director Catherine Christ. The duo has diverse personal and professional backgrounds and say they are eager to expand a brand they believe in to more families in New Jersey. The new gym is slated to open Fall 2024 in the lower level of the Florham Village Center at 187 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Christ, married with two daughters, transitioned from a stay-at-home mom to part-time retail and a 25-year stint as a cheerleading coach. She has been the director of The Little Gym Montclair since 2007. Sporcic, formerly in securities in New York City and a cheerleader, is now married with two young children. Sporcic was inspired as a mom to open The Little Gym franchise in Jersey City, New Jersey in 2018. Finding consistent success with her gym, she is primed to expand to a new location to extend enrichment opportunities to more children in her community.

"Being part of The Little Gym and Unleashed Brands family has been an incredible journey," said Sporcic. "The joy and positive impact we've seen in Jersey City drives my excitement to bring the magic of The Little Gym to Florham Park. I can't wait to witness more children grow, learn, and experience the unique and enriching programs we have to offer while, at the same time, expanding my portfolio of businesses with The Little Gym to provide a legacy for my family."

As a gym director, Christ always envisioned being a Little Gym franchisee herself and says the new venture is the perfect opportunity to make that vision a reality. "Having been part of The Little Gym in Montclair for almost two decades, I've seen the positive impact it has on children's lives," she said. "This expansion allows us to extend that impact to Florham Park and I couldn't be more confident in our ability to bring that joy and learning to the families joining us at our new location."

Businesses owned by women significantly contribute to entrepreneurship in the United States. According to the National Women's Business Council's (NWBC) Annual Report, 1.2 million women-owned employers (20.9% of all businesses) grew over 16% between 2012 and 2019 compared to the 5.2% growth rate for men-owned employers. Gross revenues for women-owned companies increased by over 50% during that time, while revenues for businesses owned by men rose less than 35%. Women-owned businesses employed 10.8 million workers in 2019, an increase of 28% from 2012, far outpacing men-owned employer firms (10.8%).

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

The Little Gym's network of franchisees is a diverse group made up of parents, accounting, finance, sales leaders, operations executives, existing business owners and beyond. To learn more about how you can become a The Little Gym owner visit www.TheLittleGymFranchise.com/ .

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Bedford, TX, was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

