Established Waycross Business Paid $2,500 for a $10 Domain Name and is Throwing a Party - and Donating $250 to the YMCA per Car Sold

WAYCROSS, Ga., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 26 years, used car dealership Gold Key Auto has gone without a .com on their website name. When the coveted domain name of www.GoldKeyAuto.com came up for sale, dealership owner Craig Johnson seized the opportunity to buy it.

"We jumped at the chance to own Gold Key Auto's .com domain name," Johnson said. "It was worth it to us to pay $2,500. I always cringed at the thought of someone looking for and not finding us—therefore not getting the first-class treatment that they get here—all because they didn't know our website address."

It's important to note that Johnson paid this high fee for a domain name, not a website. Many domain names can be purchased on places such as GoDaddy for as little as $10. Domain names with broad and generic terms can sell for crazy amounts of money. For example: Christmas.com sold for $3.15 million in 2021. The most expensive sale so far is Cars.com for $872 million.

In addition to securing their coveted new domain name, Gold Key Auto will help the community by donating $250 to the Waycross YMCA per car sold, beginning Mon., Oct 31 through its Dunk Tank Sale on Fri., Nov 4. Hours are 8:30 am - 6 pm. In addition to contributing to the YMCA, when they buy a vehicle customers will get a chance to throw bean bags at a target that will drop an employee into a large water tank. It will be a ton of fun for customers and employees.

Following the Dunk Tank Sale, Gold Key Auto will host a customer appreciation party on Sat., Nov 5, 11 am - 3 pm. Johnson and company will pull out all the stops with a mechanical bull, bounce house for kids, free food and non-alcoholic drinks, prizes for adults and kiddos, and other fun activities. Prizes include: iPads, a barbecue grill, Skip-a-Payment for in-house finance customers, remote control drone, a Georgia Bulldogs picture (worth $500) and more .

"We are rebranding ourselves as 'the fun dealership,'" Johnson said. "There is a new look and feel to everything. It was time. Our customers deserve a great experience."

In addition to a new domain name and a massive sale and party, Johnson is cutting a ribbon on a new buy-here pay-here dealership location next door that will cater to those in the community who don't want to – or can't get – traditional financing through banks. Gold Key Auto BHPH offers in-house financing to anyone with no credit, bad credit, recovering credit, and awesome credit.

Gold Key Auto is a long-time, stable business in Waycross, GA. Call Gold Key Auto at (912) 285-0075 for more information. Better yet, visit www.GoldKeyAuto.com . If you would like more information about this topic, contact Craig Johnson at 806-776-8400 or at [email protected]. For questions on the marketing importance of domain names and brands, contact Dealer Profit Pros .

SOURCE Gold Key Auto