Establishing a category management process in electronics industry

SpendEdge Helped an Electronic Company with Category Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge, a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an electronic company with implementation of category management.

One of the leading companies in the electronics industry is looking at category management to help them reduce spending and boost returns. The client was encountering challenges in enhancing the efficiency of their procurement plan and, therefore, wanted to devise an effective category management process.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

SpendEdge developed a comprehensive approach that responds to the long-term procurement trends within the market. They followed a three-step approach which includes

Initiation Strategy creation Strategy implementation

