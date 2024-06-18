Establishing the Foundation for Christian Revival in Europe: Successful Conclusion of the Bible Word Conference in France

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Word Seminar held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), in Paris, France on June 15th, came at a critical time in the Christian community in Europe. The Bible Word Conference gathered over 7,000 attendees, including 1,000 European pastors, with discussions focused on the role of pastors in enlightening the spirituality of Christians today.

On June 15th (local time), a video lecture from the "Shincheonji Word Seminar on the Testimony of Revelation's Fulfillment" by Man-hee Lee, Chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, held during the Continental Word Seminar in Paris, France, which began on June 8th. Overview of the Continental Word Seminar held in Paris, France on June 15th (local time).

"God's work fulfills exactly as written in the Book of Revelation that cannot be added to or subtracted from," Chairman of Shincheonji Church Man Hee Lee says. "[We] must understand who Revelation is talking about. I hope all of you, pastors, perceive these words and teach it to your saints. Do not add to or subtract from Revelation. You must teach your congregants."

Afterward, amidst pledges among the pastors to unite within the Bible, a pastor from Austria expressed admiration, stating, "I am impressed that Shincheonji Church of Jesus focuses on the words of prophecy recorded in the Bible. I want to work with people who are eager and bright for God's kingdom and work. I want to learn how to cooperate and study Revelation."

According to the data from the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, the Christian populations of Europe, are predicted to decrease to 490 million by 2050. Amidst a reality where Christianity has lost trust due to the rise of atheism, religious pluralism, and various scandals involving the clergy, at a time when the next steps are unclear, this recent Word Seminar is expected to serve as a catalyst for the revival of European churches. Educational programs will be organized in European countries in response to many pastors in Europe having inquired about how they can learn the Book of Revelation from Shincheonji Church.

Shincheonji Church officials have also stated to be preparing an additional Word Seminar by the end of this year to invite pastors from around the world to Korea to unite people with God and His Word.

According to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as of June 5th this year, MOUs have been made with a total of 12,538 churches in 83 countries worldwide. Additionally, 1,341 churches in 41 countries have joined Shincheonji Church of Jesus and changed their signs. Furthermore, as of late May, a total of 5,614 pastors, both in Korea and overseas, are enrolled in Bible classes at the Zion Christian Mission Center.

