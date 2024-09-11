eStar Gaming and Dalian Young Boy Football Club Announce Intention of Collaboration to Pioneer "The Integration of Esports and Traditional Sports"

DALIAN, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading esports brand, eStar Gaming, a subsidiary of NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG), today announced its intention to collaborate with Dalian Young Boy Football Club. This partnership aims to explore innovative business models that blend digital and traditional sports realms, enhancing urban culture, tourism, and the consumer economy through the power of sports.

Kui Wang, Investor and Chairman of Dalian Young Boy Football Club commented: "We are delighted to partner with eStar Gaming, a pioneer in the esports industry. Esports resonates with the youth, offering a dynamic platform for engagement. Our 'esports+ football' collaboration is set to spark excitement and innovation, enriching the traditional sport of football with new dimensions. We are confident that this alliance with NIP Group, the first listed Chinese esports company on Nasdaq, will propel Dalian Young Boy and Dalian football into uncharted territories, while our exploration in the integration between esports and traditional sports will pave the way for sustainable growth in both industries."

Hang "Allen" Sui, Chief Operating Officer of NIP Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "This cross-industry partnership is a groundbreaking step towards integrating esports and football. The synergy between our organizations will deliver unparalleled fan experiences. We anticipate expanding our collaboration with Dalian Young Boy to include cultural exchanges, tourism promotion, and esports festivals, exploring the full potential of digital-inclusion."

Esports has become an exceptional medium for the younger generation to engage with traditional sports culture and socialize. In late August, Nuoyan and Orange, eStar Gaming's representative players, engaged in an inaugural exchange with Dalian Young Boy Football Club, experiencing a day in the life of a football player. The event saw a jersey exchange between Dong Chen, General Manager of Dalian Young Boy Football Club, and the eStar Gaming players, with active participation from athletes Weijie Mao, Pengyu Zhu, Shan Huang, and Ge Qu.

The integration of esports and traditional sports has emerged as a focal point for both sectors. According to the Esports Working Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, the domestic esports industry reached approximately 490 million users in 2023, with over 300 million being young users. This integration is poised to align with the entertainment preferences of the youth, revitalizing sports culture in a manner that reflects the new era and fostering 'out-of-the-box' growth for traditional sports and local cultural tourism.

eStar Gaming, a subsidiary of NIP Group, was founded in 2014 and has since become a leading esports brand in China. The club owns multiple game divisions, including Honor of Kings (Wuhan eStarPro Team), QQ Speed, Cross Fire, and Call of Duty. On July 26, 2024, NIP Group made its debut on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the esports industry.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a digital entertainment company created for a growing global audience of gaming and esports fans. The business was formed in 2023 through a merger between legendary esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas and digital sports group ESV5, which includes eStar Gaming, a world-leader in mobile esports. Building on the success of its competitive teams with an innovative mix of business ventures, including talent management, event production, hospitality and game publishing, NIP Group is developing transformational experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans worldwide, to expand its global footprint and engage digital-first gamers where they are. NIP Group currently has operations in Sweden, China, Abu Dhabi and Brazil, and its esports rosters participate across multiple game titles at the biggest events around the world.

About Dalian Young Boy Football Club

Dalian Young Boy Football Club, established in December 2021, has quickly risen to the Chinese Football Association China League, becoming Dalian's premier professional team. The club's home games have seen peak attendances of 55,628, setting multiple records for the highest attendance in the second-tier league's history, ranking third in national leagues and 16th globally, making it the only second-tier league team in the top 20 global attendance rates.

