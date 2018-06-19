Estar Medical Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Regenlab

Estar Technologies Ltd. (Estar Medical), a leading global developer and manufacturer of innovative medical technologies in the biologics, regenerative medicine and platelet rich plasma (PRP) fields, today announced that on June 5, 2018, the Dusseldorf Regional Court ruled in favor of Estar Medical in the patent infringement lawsuit initiated by Regenlab SA.

"We are pleased that the Dusseldorf Court ruled in Estar Medical's favor, agreeing that Estar did not infringe the Regenlab patent. Estar Medical has remained confident in its non-infringement positions since the case was first filed in 2016. It is gratifying to see that confidence affirmed," said Aaron Esteron, CEO at Estar Medical. "We believe that this win further validates our leadership position in the PRP and Cell Therapy market."

It should be noted that on March 29, 2018, the European patent Office (EPO) had already issued a preliminary non-binding opinion that the patent asserted in the name of Antoine Turzi and licensed to Regen Lab SA, EP 2073862 B1, is invalid. In its preliminary opinion, the opposition division of the EPO found the Turzi and Regenlab patent to be invalid on the grounds of (i) added matter, (ii) lack of novelty, and (iii) lack of sufficient disclosure. With respect to the prior disclosure issue, the Opposition Division of the EPO found that "it is shown beyond any reasonable doubt that the product was available prior to priority, a prior use had taken place and the features of the product could be investigated."

Unless the Opposition Division of the EPO changes its views at an oral hearing, the result will be the complete invalidation and revocation of the Turzi PRP patent in all contracting states of the European Patent Convention.

Founded in 1991, Estar is a global leader and innovator in the biologics, cell therapy and platelet rich plasma arena. Estar's products are globally marketed mainly under the renowned Tropocells® and Cellenis® brands. Estar has developed a unique and effective technology for the simple preparation of PRP by enabling the physician to easily and effectively separate and concentrate growth factors taken from the patient's own blood for the purpose of building new tissues and effectively accelerate the natural autologous wound healing process.

For more information about Estar Medical or its PRP and Cell Therapy technology and products, please visit http://www.estar-medical.com.



