Estars Unveils Esports Digital Engagement Platform and Matches Major Esports Tournament Prize Pools

On Estars, users are able to compete and connect with their favorite games, players, streamers and teams through free prediction-based contests. Special promotional contests allow users to win real-world prizes and exclusive in-game items. To play, users enter contests and select their predicted outcomes of various esports matches and tournaments to enter to win prizes. After a user selects their picks, they can watch the matches live on Estars to see how their selections are performing in real-time.

"We are thrilled to offer a new, unified experience from developer to fan, and launch it in a really big way," said Bart Barden, Estars Managing Director. "Not only does this platform allow users to engage in some of the top esports competitions, but fans now have an even more enhanced viewing experience and the opportunity to win as much as the professional players or teams they love to watch."

Estars users also have the opportunity to collect Stars, the platform's virtual currency, by winning contests, watching ads, winning daily bonuses and more as they compete in more than fifteen available games. Throughout contests, fans have the chance to correctly pick the outcome of every element—from who has the most kills to what players or teams win the match—to claim massive Stars jackpots and more. Each week, the top ten percent of engaged players will be featured in the Weekly Winner Circle and gain access to VIP rewards including exclusive contests, partner promotions and bonuses.

"As the esports community continues to grow, we see Estars providing a new way to connect game developers, sponsors, teams and streamers to a coveted audience," said Jeff Liboon, Estars president and co-founder. "Teams, players and streamers continue to lead the growth of esports and the gaming community, and we are happy to provide our partners new ways to connect with fans and increase engagement as we expand offerings within the industry through gamified viewing experiences, unique leaderboards and more."

Estars is currently available on all mobile and desktop web browsers across 46 U.S. states, select European countries and is working diligently to bring its unique experience to more locations around the globe. Estars is a proud member of the Esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC). Users in eligible jurisdictions must be at least 16 years or older to play on Estars, and 18 years or older to play for a chance to win real-world prizes.

To learn more about Estars and its sponsors and partners, including the World Showdown of Esports , visit Estars.com or follow Estars on Twitter , Facebook , or Twitch .

About Estars

Estars is a digital engagement platform for esports events worldwide, giving every fan a new way to play, compete, and win. Using insights from top industry experts, Estars allows fans to compete for Stars, Estars' exclusive virtual currency, as well as participate in special promotional contests for real-world prizes and exclusive items. For more information, visit Estars.com or follow Estars on Twitter , Facebook , or Twitch .

Estars Contact:

Kelsey Schroeder

Kelsey.Schroeder@kemperlesnik.com

815-979-7665

SOURCE Estars

Related Links

https://www.estars.com

