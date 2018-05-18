ESTARZ And Immortals Announce Original Esports Reality Series "Smashed" Featuring Pro Smash Player Jason "ANTi" Bates

"What you don't see is the everyday life of these young and up-and-coming esports stars as they work their way up the rankings and into the public eye," says Marco Mereu, CEO of ESTARZ. "We are excited to show viewers not only the competitive elements but the personal side of esports. Jason represents a great example of a modern day esports athlete evolved and we are excited to tell his story."

ESTARZ creates original esports content including shows, livestreams, and events featuring top pro players, teams and personalities. Built from the ground up to be shareable and engaging, ESTARZ content is viewable across social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and at www.estarz.com.

Immortals, LLC is one of the fastest-growing and most progressive esports organizations in the world. Founded in 2015 and with investors such as AEG and Lionsgate, Immortals competes in leading esports titles including CS:GO, DOTA2 and Super Smash Bros. and also owns and operates the LA Valiant franchise in the Overwatch League.

"Original content as a means of connecting with fans has been a core part of our strategy since our inception, which is why this series is such a natural and exciting step," said Noah Whinston, CEO of Immortals. "Putting the story of someone like Jason in the hands of ESTARZ helps to ensure that the a series is compelling and entertaining while remaining true to esports."

Viewers can access a first look at the series, produced by ESTARZ, by visiting the ESTARZ Twitch channel www.twitch.tv/estarzpro where it will premiere at 8PM EST on May 25th with details and new episodes set to be released over the coming weeks. For more information on where to watch the Smashed series, visit www.estarz.com . To become a sponsor, advertiser or partner email partners@estarz.com

About ESTARZ

ESTARZ is a cross-platform digital media company delivering original esports content and entertainment to millions of gamers worldwide. The company produces and publishes original scripted shows and live content series in partnership with esports teams, professional gamers, entertainment networks, publishers, brands and platforms throughout the world.

About Immortals

Immortals, LLC, is a global esports organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015, Immortals has raised strategic investment from AEG, Lionsgate, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan. The franchise owns and operates the Los Angeles Valiant, one of two Los Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, which launched in January 2018. Immortals competes in leading esports titles including CS:GO, DOTA2, and Super Smash Brothers as well as mobile esports Clash Royale and Arena of Valor in its newly created Immortals Mobile division. Immortals strives to create a long-lasting community of professional gamers, aspiring players, and passionate fans, united by a commitment to competitive excellence and a welcoming environment for all. For additional information, please visit www.immortals.gg, www.facebook.com/immortalsgg, and follow on Twitter: @Immortals.

