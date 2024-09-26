Estate of Former U.S. Cadet Nurse Files Landmark Elder Abuse Lawsuit Against The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington

From Bedsores to Black Eyes, Evidence in this Case Reveals Alleged Atrocities Inside Maryland's Largest Nursing Home

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a case that is being hailed as part of a new "#MeToo moment for elder abuse," the Estate of Sara McAlpin, a former United States Cadet Nurse who dedicated her life to serving others, has filed a lawsuit against the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, the largest nursing home in the state of Maryland, for elder abuse, negligence, false claims, wrongful death, breach of contract and fraud.

Sara McAlpin, who passed away at the age of 96, succumbed to complications of elder abuse, including a Stage 4 pressure ulcer, also known as a bed sore - a condition that medical professionals universally recognize as a clear sign of neglect. Her injury, the most severe type of bed sore, was characterized by exposed bone, damage to underlying tissue, and an elevated white blood cell count. It was 4x4x3 cm and larger than the diameter of a teacup.

According to the seven-count complaint, "as a result of deceptive marketing practices, substandard care and infection control, gross understaffing, persistent and continuous roach and vermin infestations, a failure to comply with federal and state law, the Maryland Department of Health regulations, and other relevant regulations, and a failure to meet the most basic needs and contractual obligations of residents, Sara McAlpin and scores of vulnerable elders have experienced pain and suffering or even death at the hands of the very professionals entrusted with their care."

"The tragic irony of a nurse dying from one of the most preventable and insidious problems she would have seen in her own profession cannot be overstated," said Ian McCaleb, spokesperson for the Estate of Sara McAlpin. "Bed sores of this severity are, by definition, the result of neglect."

The lawsuit sheds light on the pervasive issue of elder abuse in the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities. According to the National Council on Aging, approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 60+ have experienced some form of elder abuse. According to reports, only about one in 24 cases of abuse is reported to authorities.

"Sara McAlpin spent her formative years caring for others as a U.S. Cadet Nurse during World War II. She deserved far better than to die from neglect at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington," McCaleb stated. "This lawsuit isn't just about Sara; it's about giving a voice to all elderly individuals who suffer in silence."

The case brings attention to the often-overlooked issue of elder abuse, particularly in care settings where residents are most vulnerable. According to medical experts, pressure ulcers, especially those progressing to Stage 4, are preventable with proper care and attention.

The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington provides long-term care and rehabilitation services to the elderly community. Managed by Charles E. Smith Life Communities, the facility is licensed by the Maryland Department of Health's Office of Health Care Quality and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Licensure and Regulatory Services.

"We're calling this the #MeToo case of elder abuse because it's time to break the silence," McCaleb added. "Just as the #MeToo movement brought sexual harassment and assault into the spotlight, we aim to expose the systemic issues leading to elder abuse and neglect, even in facilities as prominent as the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington."

This lawsuit comes at a crucial time when Maryland is taking steps to address elder abuse. In July 2023, the Maryland General Assembly authorized the Task Force on Preventing and Countering Elder Abuse. This task force is charged with studying current laws, policies, and practices related to elder abuse, signaling a growing recognition of the issue at the state level.

The lawsuit, filed in The Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, seeks monetary and punitive damages and calls for systemic changes in elder care practices, not only at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington but across all care facilities in the state and nation.

For more information about the lawsuit, see case no. C-15-CV-23-0046654.

For media inquiries and the estate's investigation into elder abuse and neglect at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington d/b/a Charles E. Smith Life Communities, contact [email protected].

About Sara McAlpin: She was the proud mother of two children, grandmother to four grandchildren, and "Auntie" to countless nieces and nephews. At the time of her death, Sara McAlpin, age 96, was a retired licensed practical nurse, educator, and child advocate. She served as a United States Cadet Nurse during World War II and continued her nursing career for over four decades, touching countless lives with her dedication and compassion. She co-founded a Montessori school in Philadelphia in 1968. In addition, she served as a special education teacher for the Philadelphia Board of Education. Before retiring, she attended the Birmingham School of Law from 1988-1991.

