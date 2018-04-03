Estate Once Owned By Donald Trump On Market For $45 Million

The property, uniquely commanding a 6-acre peninsula and graced by the waters of Long Island Sound, is being offered for $45 million, representing the highest-priced residential property currently available for sale in Greenwich.

The 20,000-square-foot brick Georgian Colonial, designed by Polhemus and Coffin Architects, was purchased by the current owners 20 years ago and has undergone extensive updates and additions since.

The main floor of the home features an exquisite entrance with a three-story chandelier-lit rotunda anchored by a butterfly stairway. Other highlights include a library with antique paneling, marble fireplace and built-ins; a living room with intricate millwork and a 19th century fireplace; a spacious dining room that can comfortably seat 20; a cinema with seating for 22 people; an indoor and outdoor pool; putting green and all-weather tennis court.

"The most appropriate word to describe this property is aristocratic. The homeowners have extensively renovated and expanded the property over the years, taking the compound to new levels of luxury and refinement," said Lurie.

The upper level, accessible by elevator, encompasses six-bedroom suites, including a master bedroom suite with fireplace, sitting room, office, bathroom and extensive closet space. The lower level includes a gymnasium, children's playroom, billiard room with wet bar, family room and professional cinema.

With her expertise in marketing and managing the sale of luxury estates in Greenwich and communities throughout lower Fairfield County, Lurie has negotiated numerous, noteworthy transactions throughout her career exceeding over $1 billion sales*, including a record-setting $39.5 million waterfront residential property sale in Greenwich. More recently, Lurie was selected to market a new, luxury boutique development in Greenwich – The Modern on Field Point Road. Lurie has consistently ranked the No. 1 top performing sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y. and is a member of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite group of leading sales professionals world-wide.

