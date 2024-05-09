Estate Planning Attorney Explains Living Trusts in Sacramento, CA

A living trust is a legal document that allows you to place your assets into a trust during your lifetime says Hackard Law

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate is a court-supervised process of distributing assets after someone passes away. But probate is a public process, and if you prefer that the details of your trust remain private, then you may want to consider a living trust.

In the event of your incapacity, a living trust allows for a seamless transition of asset management to a successor trustee without the need for court intervention. Living trusts are flexible and can be tailored to your specific needs. You can include a wide range of assets, such as real estate, bank accounts, investments, and more.

The first thing you'll want to do is to appoint a successor trustee who will manage the trust and distribute assets according to your wishes if you become unable to do so.

Then you must fund the trust. To gain the benefits of a living trust, you must transfer ownership of your assets to the trust. This process is known as "funding the trust."

You'll also want to consider the tax implications of having a living trust. While living trusts don't provide direct tax benefits, they can be part of a comprehensive estate plan that considers tax implications.

If you choose to establish a living trust, you should regularly review and update it, especially after major life events such as marriage, divorce, births, or significant changes in assets.

Remember that laws can change, and estate planning is a complex area. Seeking advice from a qualified estate planning attorney in Sacramento is crucial to ensure that your living trust aligns with your goals and complies with the current legal requirements.

"A living trust can be a beneficial aspect of your estate planning. It allows you to retain control of your assets as well as avoid probate," says Michael Hackard of Hackard Law Firm.

