EstateSpace Adds 3 Strategic Partners to Their Private Service Provider Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateSpace, the leading provider of estate management software, continues to invest in the expansion of its partner network. Today we're proud to announce three formal partnerships with Household Staffing, Veraxis Research Group, and Seriatim.

These partners help our customers streamline their ability to find and fill jobs, conduct thorough background checks and organize their physical assets. EstateSpace's platform empowers estate managers and principals to efficiently manage their estates, reducing costs, and automating physical asset management.

Household Staffing specializes in placing qualified household staffing candidates with families nationwide, with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Virginia, and Brooklyn, NY. Their team of specialists will simplify the process of finding and hiring household help.

Veraxis Research Group is a boutique research firm that provides high-end products and white-glove services to an exclusive clientele. They specialize in deep-dive investigations on existing and potential employees, executives and director candidates, potential investments, counterparties, and other entities. Their primary goal is to better enable private estates, high net worth individuals, Fortune 500s, hedge funds, and additional clients to leverage timely, actionable information in their decisions.

Seriatim, Inc. is a team of professional organizers, move managers, and inventory experts. Based in New York City, founder Sonya Weisshappel has helped hundreds of clients from Florida to California strategically plan and execute their relocations, renovations, and estate clearings -- she's even tackled efficiency management for warehouses. Proudly woman-owned and operated, Seriatim celebrated its twentieth year of business in February 2019.

"We are very excited about our new partnerships," said Jonathan Fishbeck, CEO of EstateSpace. "The EstateSpace platform is central to simplifying the work private service providers execute every day. It was important for us to partner with innovative industry leaders who are passionate about not just using our platform, but providing critical feedback to meet their specific needs. That feedback is as influential to our development as our customers'."

These partnerships combine three forward-thinking PSP companies who serve staffing, due diligence, and asset management with our EstateSpace technology platform to fulfill a market need for principals and their management teams.

"Staffing continues to be an issue in most markets, especially for high net worth families," said Starla Smith, Founder of Household Staffing. "The ability for us to be able to bundle technology (EstateSpace), staffing, due diligence, and asset expertise into one package is exciting. Nobody else is offering these solutions together to meet the very real needs of wealthy families. I am excited to get started."

