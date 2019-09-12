EstateSpace Launches Today at the Domestic Estate Management Association Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EstateSpace launched its estate management made simple SaaS platform at the Domestic Estate Manager Management Association (DEMA) 2019 National Convention at the Hilton Anatole Hotel . EstateSpace' platform is revolutionizing the private service industry by helping wealthy families, individuals and their asset management teams to deliver maximum performance from their physical assets.

"We are thrilled to have EstateSpace launch at DEMA 2019 as a Diamond Sponsor," said Matt Haack, President of DEMA. "The private service industry has gone through significant changes since we launched DEMA 12 years ago, the technology to support the industry and needs of our members has long lagged behind. EstateSpace is leading our digital transformation, simplifying the estate management process and it's very exciting."

EstateSpace' platform empowers estate managers and principals to efficiently manage their estates, reduce operating costs and automate physical asset management.

"Our team has worked tirelessly on EstateSpace to answer the requests for help we have heard over and over from principals and estate owners," said Jonathan Fishbeck, EstateSpace CEO and Founder. "It is an exciting time for our business as we look ahead to helping families receive maximum value from their physical asset investments."

52% of an UHNW wealth is their physical assets. Historically these assets have been underserved resulting in with improper maintenance or lack understanding of what needs to be done to maintain value and produce a positive return on investment.

"UHNW families have access to over 300,000 wealth managers with great technology to service their investment needs," said Mark Wallace, Chief Revenue Officer for EstateSpace. "Those same families are offsetting many gains by unnecessary losses caused by their physical assets losing value. EstateSpace helps automate asset management, protecting their legacy now and in the future."

About EstateSpace

EstateSpace' platform is designed to engage community and enable members to connect in a simple way. New connections equal new opportunity for us gain insights, better understand complex challenges across multiple dimensions and develop a simple solution. Visit EstateSpace to learn more.

About Domestic Estate Managers Association

Established in 2007, the Domestic Estate Management Association continues to grow into a global organization encompassing the world's most elite Private Service Professionals, Principal Homeowners, and luxury service providers in the high net worth market. Visit DEMA to learn more.

