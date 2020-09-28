EstateSpace Partners with Tapestry to Provide Seamless Management and Protection of Physical Assets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EstateSpace , is pleased to announce our latest service offering, the "Quick-Start" Advantage powered by Tapestry Associates. Tapestry is a property and lifestyle consultancy for high net worth individuals and families enabling customers to accelerate documentation and data collection, optimize their operational and personal service goals, to simplify EstateSpace adoption and integration into their lives.

The Quick-Start Advantage simplifies adoption, accelerating integration into your lifestyle

"We help you answer the question of 'where to begin,' and how best to power the platform by carefully learning about you and your needs, and identifying your key goals and strategic objectives. We help you determine the most effective approach to integrate EstateSpace into your personal ecosystem," says Anne Lyons, Founder, and CEO of Tapestry.

EstateSpace: Asset Management Made Simple™ is the first of its kind asset management solution, helping individuals and families manage, protect, and grow their physical asset wealth in a portfolio. We are passionate about assessing and fulfilling the unique needs of our clients, be it the day-to-day operations of their properties, the hiring of exceptional staff, or the coordination of special projects and events. With several decades of experience in luxury design, operations, and project management, the EstateSpace and Tapestry team provides an unparalleled level of stewardship of clients' non-financial assets.

"We are excited to be delivering this complimentary service to our clients that will accelerate their success on the EstateSpace Platform. As we prepare for a major release in the coming month, this is just in time to support the next wave of families along with our existing clients," says Jason Shelby, VP of Sales and Marketing at EstateSpace.

EstateSpace's groundbreaking technology puts clients in the driver's seat by providing a single point of record for their physical assets. Tapestry's services provide expert, confidential management of those assets from purchase to divestiture. Together, we're streamlining physical asset management and personal service delivery to empower our clients, simplify their lives, and give them more time to enjoy what they treasure.

