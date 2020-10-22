Estee Brings Its Award-Winning Indian Institutional Brokerage Offering to U.S. Traders

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Estee Group has been at the forefront of automated trading services in India since its inception in 2008.

Estee Brokerage LLC

This recent approval by the U.S. regulators given to Estee comes as part of Estee Group's strategic vision to bring best-in-class execution services for access into Indian markets to U.S. clients. Estee Brokerage LLC, Estee's U.S. affiliate, is now an introducing Broker under NFA Rules and CFTC Regulations. Sandeep Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Partner, Estee Group, said, "We have been monitoring the sharp growth in Indian market volumes and the increased interest from systematic traders for some time now. This will help open up the Indian markets to the systematic trading community from the U.S. and help provide our U.S. clients seamless access into Indian Capital Markets."

Indian Derivatives market with a CAGR of 34.62% for the last 10 years has been ranked amongst the top 10 exchanges worldwide:

National Stock Exchange (NSE) is now the Largest Derivatives Exchange in the world (by trading volumes in 2019).

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is the biggest stock exchange in the world in terms of the number of listed companies on an exchange.

Indian Market positions for FY 2020 on basis of number of contracts traded:

Currency Derivatives – Largest Worldwide



Index Options – Largest Worldwide



Single Stock Futures – 5 th Largest Worldwide



Stock Options – 7th Largest Worldwide

Estee Advisors is the largest institutional broker in India . It is a SEBI-registered broker-member firm at all major exchanges in India including NSE, BSE, MCX and the BSE-INX and NSE-IFSC in GIFT City, India's International Financial Services Center.

. It is a SEBI-registered broker-member firm at all major exchanges in including NSE, BSE, MCX and the BSE-INX and NSE-IFSC in GIFT City, International Financial Services Center. Estee has been catering execution services to High Frequency Trading firms and latency-sensitive clients from across the globe through its proprietary Ultra Low Latency API & RMS solution. In addition, it also provides all required infrastructure for low latency trading including Co-location, DMA, high-performance servers and leased lines.

Estee's highly scalable and robust proprietary platform has generated considerable exchange volumes and its market participation stands at 20.79% in Currency Derivatives segment, 23.26% in Single Stock Futures segment and ~10% in Index F&O segment for NSE. Estee has been awarded the coveted "Institutional Member of the Year 2019" award and "Best Performing NSE IFSC 2019 Member" award by National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India.

