Esteem Media Announces the Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit

Reflecting an evolution of the Multifamily Social Media Summit with a sharpened focus on Technology, Connection, and Outcomes while preserving its right-sized, multifamily-only experience.

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteem Media has announced that the Multifamily Social Media Summit is now the Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit (MSMS), a rebrand that right-aligns the event's name and image with the broader strategic marketing and technology coverage it has delivered for years. While the name evolves, the event's hallmarks remain: direct access to speakers and peers, right-sized environment, singular focus on the multifamily industry, and sessions that blend strategy with practical application. The refreshed branding sharpens MSMS around three pillars: Technology, Connection, and Outcomes.

"For years, our MSMS community has tackled far more than social media; including brand, reputation, search, AI, content, data, leasing performance, and the technology and workflows connecting them," said Adam Japko, CEO, Esteem Media. "Changing the name to Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit simply reflects what the conference has become over its 13 year history. We are aligning the branding and doubling down on the value this conference has delivered all along: clear thinking, practical tools, and conversations that advance attendee's results."

"Our attendees are senior decision makers that tell us they value the intimacy and focus of this conference," said Luba Hrynyk, Event and Conference Director, Esteem Media. "We are keeping everything that makes MSMS special while amplifying the programming that helps operators and marketers connect strategy to measurable outcomes."

Hosted in Napa, CA, MSMS convenes multifamily owners, operators, marketers, and on-site teams to explore what is working now and what comes next. MSMS attendees are enabled decision makers in positions to do what is necessary for the future success of their companies. Agenda details, speakers, and registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.

For updates on the agenda and speaker announcements, visit multifamilystrategicmarketing.com or follow linkedin.com/company/multifamilysms.

About Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit (MSMS)

The Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit is the premier retreat-style event where senior marketing leaders from across the multifamily industry come together in one immersive setting to shape the future of brand, data, content, technology, and customer experience. Hosted annually in Napa Valley, the Summit is intentionally intimate, bringing the entire audience together to foster deep connections, candid conversations, and high-value insights. Designed for executives and their teams who are leading change and not chasing trends, this gathering elevates marketing's strategic role through bold ideas, measurable outcomes, and lasting relationships. Learn more at multifamilystrategicmarketing.com.

About Esteem Media

Esteem Media builds connected communities that drive commercial success for luxury markets through content, conferences, and educational experiences. Its portfolio includes New England Home, the Luxury Home Design Summit, the Design Influencers Leadership Conference, Wine & Design Tours, High Point Market Tours, and the Multifamily Strategic Marketing Summit. By uniting trade professionals and passionate consumers, both online and offline, Esteem Media helps brands navigate the shift from traditional to digital while turning meaningful connections into measurable business outcomes. Learn more at esteemmedia.com.

SOURCE Esteem Media, Inc.