Esteemed All-Female Treatment Program Becomes Part of Newport Academy Family of Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent and young adult treatment centers specializing in mental health, trauma, and other psychiatric diagnoses, has welcomed Residence XII, a renowned all-female treatment program near Seattle, Washington, into its family of programs. The treatment center complements Newport Academy's recent addition in Port Townsend, Washington that serves an all-male population.

"We are so pleased to add this well-regarded, successful program to our network of outstanding mental health treatment services, further addressing the mental health crisis in this country, and assisting individuals and families who often struggle in shame or silence," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer of Newport Academy.

By one count, almost a quarter of Washingtonians have a mental health disorder, more than nearly any other state, and Mental Health America (MHA) found that 12.5 percent of teens and young adults in Washington State suffer from major depression. Sadly, six out of 10 young people in the state who have depression and who are most at risk of suicidal thoughts, difficulty in school, and difficulty in relationships do not get the treatment they need.

For nearly 40 years, Residence XII has been a trusted treatment resource for women, supporting them on the critical road to recovery. The 25-bed program is located in the private, serene, and natural setting of Kirkland, Washington, and is valued for its compassionate, integrated, and personalized care. Newport Academy will continue that legacy by providing primary mental health residential treatment for teens and young adult women. Liz Braun, PhD, will continue to lead the treatment center as Executive Director.

"We are so proud of the work of countless staff, whose dedication to the recovery of others has allowed so many women and their families to grow and thrive, and we look forward to continuing this great work together with Newport Academy," said Dr. Braun. "Newport Academy's vast experience, outstanding reputation, and commitment to gender-specific treatment bring new professional resources and greatly needed mental health services to the area."

Like Newport Academy's other programs, Residence XII will take on the Newport Academy name. For more information about Newport Academy, please visit NewportAcademy.com.

About Newport Academy

Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with mental health issues. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Programs, and Therapeutic Day Schools. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower individuals and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

