Esteemed Antitrust Attorney Greg Wells Joins V&E as Counsel

Wells comes to V&E from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he was of counsel in the firm's antitrust practice group. He is based in V&E's Washington, D.C. office alongside former Morgan Lewis colleagues Hill Wellford and Darren Tucker, who joined V&E as partners earlier this year.

"Greg is a seasoned attorney who adds value and strength to our nationally recognized antitrust practice," said Craig Seebald, who co-leads V&E's Complex Commercial Litigation practice group and serves as Managing Partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office. "We are pleased to welcome him to V&E and look forward to his contributions to the firm and our clients."

Wells focuses his practice on representing companies in private antitrust litigation and government investigations as well as cutting-edge state and federal antitrust and distribution compliance issues, including licensing and use of intellectual property. In addition, Wells has extensive experience opposing class certification in private antitrust and consumer protection class actions, including working extensively with economic and industry experts.

As an active member of the American Bar Association's Section of Antitrust Law, Wells has served as vice chair of the Books and Treatises Committee, editorial board member for the Annual Review of Antitrust Law Developments, project chair for the Antitrust Class Actions Handbook and as the editor and a principal author for the class certification chapter in the Indirect Purchaser Litigation Handbook.

"V&E is the perfect fit for me and my clients," said Wells. "I am especially pleased to be a part of the firm's highly regarded antitrust practice, which has a strong global platform and deep roster of impressive lawyers, including my friends Hill and Darren."

Wells earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Davis.

V&E's Antitrust practice is among the best in the United States, receiving national recognition in Chambers USA (2017), Legal 500 U.S. (2017) and as a member of the Global Competition Review 100 (2017).

