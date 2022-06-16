Esteemed Board of CISO Judges to Host Ceremony Honoring the CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) 2022 in North America

Security Current's™ CISOs Connect™ C100 Is a First of Its Kind Honor With Transparent CISO-Only Board and Transparent Criteria

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™, an exclusive membership-only community of Security Current™, today announced the CISOs Top 100 CISOs (C100) Awards Ceremony recognizing the 2022 winners, the consummate security leaders across North America, will be held on June 29th.

The C100 recognition honors the top 100 North American CISOs across industries who are experienced, proven leaders who share their expertise with others and continue to give back to the industry to further secure and protect organizations in North America and worldwide.

CISOs Top 100 CISOs CISOs Top 100 CISOs (C100) Esteemed CISO Board and Partners

The C100 Ceremony will be held virtually on June 29th at 5pm Eastern. Register to request to attend here to honor the winners and meet the CISO Board of Judges: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyXq9nV6RmKgyv6sTXl9Xg

The Distinguished CISO Board includes:

Rockwell Automation VP, Global Security and CISO Nicole Darden Ford

Dollar Tree Stores EVP & CISO Kevin McKenzie

Florida Crystals VP & CISO Christine Vanderpool

Freddie Mac SVP & CISO Betty Elliott

Kraft Heinz CISO Ricardo Lafosse

Markel Corporation CISO & Chief Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

NFL CISO Tomás Maldonado

Otis Elevator Co. CISO Mario Memmo

Truist CISO Howard Whyte

University of Chicago Medicine CISO Les McCollum ll

ServiceTitan Sr. Director & CISO Cassio Goldschmidt

World Fuel Services VP & CISO Shawn Bowen

Key criteria, amongst others considered, included:

A CISO (or equivalent) and at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years



Involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations



Volunteering and activism



Mentoring, teaching and educating future cybersecurity professionals across business and technical functions

There is no fee or financial requirement at any point associated with the C100 awards.

As a fundamental part of their mission to support and recognize the CISOs' unceasing efforts to safeguard their enterprises and organizations globally, CISOs Connect™ partnered with the following organizations to make the C100 possible:

Black Kite

Zero Networks

Morgan Franklin Consulting

Aqua Security

Horizon3.ai

Mayfield

Lynx Technology Partners

Stellar Cyber

About CISOs Connect™

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and is lauded for its CISO driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

