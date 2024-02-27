Esteemed Chief Legal Executive Joins Emerging Real Estate Investment Firm

Realworld Asset Group swiftly attracts top talent, fueling rapid expansion.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, esteemed finance and legal executive Derrick Grüner, Esq ., joined Realworld Asset Group (RWA Group) as their Chief Capital Markets Officer & General Counsel amidst the firm's rapid growth trajectory. With an extensive background spanning over a decade in the RTL (residential transitional loan) market, Grüner's experience in various key roles positions him as a valuable addition to the leadership team at RWA Group. Led by founder and CEO Justin Mitchell and co-founder & COO Kurt Daradics , RWA Group's growth and distinctiveness in the market are becoming increasingly apparent. "Our vision entails delivering a substantial and beneficial influence through RWA," articulated Daradics regarding their venture. "...RWA Group represents a premier capital procurement mechanism that bolsters the team's established proficiency in acquiring substantial quantities of top-tier RTL notes. Emphasizing a technologically empowered platform, complemented by an elite team, remains at the forefront of our strategic priorities."

Mr. Mitchell's history of market endurance, notably during the 2008 recession with Genesis Capital, where he played a pivotal role in their growth before their successful acquisition by Goldman Sachs in 2017, underscores his expertise and vision. Grüner's collaboration with Mitchell both at Genesis and now further emphasizes the potential and direction of RWA Group in the evolving landscape of finance and lending.

The executive team, including Elias Badin as Partner & CFO and the recent addition of another Genesis Capital veteran, Sunshine Torres, as Director of Operations, are integral to RWA Group's strategic positioning. Co-founder Kurt Daradics emphasizes the team's commitment to innovation and transformation in the lending and technology sectors, drawing on their past successes and expertise and reimagining what's possible for the RTL market.

RWA Group's strategic partnerships with esteemed vendors and the inclusion of C-level advisors across various domains showcase their commitment to excellence and innovation. This recent expansion of their leadership team signifies the beginning of what promises to be a series of significant developments for the firm.

