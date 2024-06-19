Esteemed Leader Michael M. Clay Joins Embrace Partners

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Clay, a prominent figure in the insurance and construction diversity sector, brings over three decades of transformative leadership and public policy expertise to Embrace Partners. With a distinguished career, notably at DASNY, Clay has shown unwavering commitment to driving diverse economic growth in public and private sectors, as well as business communities across New York. His innovative initiatives, including New York's inaugural statewide Surety Training program and the pioneering of New York's first minority discretionary General Liability procurement, highlight his dedication to diversity and inclusivity.

As a visionary senior executive, Michael has led pioneering initiatives that have reshaped economic landscapes and empowered small businesses while effectively managing risks. Noteworthy achievements include spearheading New York State's first statewide Surety Bond Training program and developing the first minority/majority discretionary General Liability Insurance procurement in the state, highlighting his dedication to diversity and inclusion.

Michael's impact extends beyond procurement innovation. He has successfully managed the development and implementation of New York State's inaugural Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) technical assistance program, providing vital support to MWBEs involved in DASNY projects. His expertise in technology procurement has enhanced DASNY's website, improving prime bidder and MWBE sub/supplier interaction to enhance agency-wide purchasing efficiency.

Most recently, Michael played a key role in the development of the innovative DASNY Capital Management Plan (CMP) in collaboration with partners Local Initiative Service Corporation (LISC) and Cayemitte Capital Management team. This program offered MWBE/SDVOB subcontractors' opportunities to qualify for bonding and project-specific capital access, setting a standard for inclusive procurement practices nationwide.

In his new role, Michael will oversee all procurement strategy and execution at Embrace Partners, utilizing his vast experience to optimize processes, cultivate strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth.

"Michael M. Clay is an exceptional addition to our team," said David Cayemitte, CEO of Embrace Partners. "His commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and his expertise in procurement align perfectly with our values and vision. We look forward to his leadership in driving our strategic objectives and reinforcing our position as a leader in inclusive procurement practices."

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

David Cayemitte

CEO, Embrace Partners

[email protected]

646-753-1526

SOURCE Embrace Partners, Inc.