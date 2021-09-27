Esteemed Movie And Television Producer Mark Ciardi To Join game1 As President & Chief Content Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cutting-edge sports content studio, game1, announced today that Mark Ciardi is joining the company as President & Chief Content Officer. Ciardi has produced some of the most successful and memorable sports-oriented films in the past two decades, including Secretariat, Miracle, Invincible, The Rookie, McFarland USA, and Million Dollar Arm.

Ciardi's mandate is to aggressively expand both the scripted and unscripted division of game1, as well as focusing on the company's growing list of athlete and team partnerships, podcasts, branded content, and the burgeoning NIL space.

"Mark is one of the best storytellers in sports across all platforms. It's a huge coup to have him join forces with Greg and me," said Basil Iwanyk, Chairman of game1. "It allows us to scale game1 in an exponential fashion during the best time for sports content in history. He's a great guy, a good friend, and I look forward to being his colleague."

Ciardi recently finished the upcoming Lionsgate movie American Underdog, starring Zach Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid, slated for a Christmas release. He is also the Founder & CEO of Select Films where most recently, Mark produced Chappaquiddick, The Miracle Season, and the Disney film Safety. Mark also produced the Emmy Award winning ESPN 30-for-30 documentary entitled Big Shot and 30-for-30 entitled 42 to 1.

"It is amazing to be able to join forces with Basil and Greg at game1," said Ciardi. "The company is uniquely positioned in all areas of sports content – I am incredibly excited to be a part of building something special."

Additionally, Ciardi played baseball at the University of Maryland, where he earned his B.S. in Business. He was drafted in 1983 by the Milwaukee Brewers organization and was called up to the majors in 1987. He currently serves on the board of trustees at the University of Maryland.

"Mark is not only an incredible content producer, but the real deal as a former collegiate and professional athlete himself," concluded Economou, CEO of game1. "That credibility simply cannot be overstated – especially as we continue to grow our impressive slate of content partners, which is comprised of professional athletes, teams, leagues, and sports-oriented media companies."

ABOUT GAME1:

Designed to create and own high-end original sports-based content, game1 is changing the landscape of sports storytelling through the creation, production, and distribution of premium, cinematic content in the form of feature films, scripted and unscripted television, podcasts, and branded content. The studio, based in Los Angeles and New York, serves as the bridge between Hollywood film industry actors, writers, directors, and producers, and curated sports-based intellectual properties and brands. For more information, please visit game1.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

