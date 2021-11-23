Esteemed Provider, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services P.A., Co-Hosts Upcoming Free Holiday Health Event for the Community - Featuring Virtual Presentation Led by Professional Clinical Counselor, Leslie Holley

BALTIMORE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaughn Greene Funeral Services (Vaughn Greene) announced it will be cohosting an event with Batchelor Brothers Funeral Services to offer a free virtual event open to the community, scheduled for December 9th between 5 and 6 p.m. EST. Attendees can enjoy the event from the comfort of their home or office and all are welcome to join counselor Leslie Holley, MA, LCPC, NCC, as she discusses seasonal depression, anxiety, and the blues – conditions often exacerbated by a long holiday season. Both Vaughn Greene and Batchelor Brothers are well-known minority owned funeral organization that regularly sponsors and provides such community events, in addition to its suite of funeral services. Those wishing to attend the virtual presentation are asked to preregister online.

The Pavilion is the ideal setting to make memories: Holiday events, weddings, reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate meetings, fundraising events, and seminars. For more information call 410-655-0003 or visit: https://www.eventsatthepavilion.com/ We hope you can join us for this free virtual community event promoting Holiday Health. It will be held on December 9th at 5pm. Simply log on and enjoy Leslie Holley's interactive presentation. When you choose The Pavilion for your event, you can focus on making blissful memories with your family and friends while leaving all the details to us. Delicious food, elegant surroundings, and an unsurpassed attention to detail are brought to you by a warm, caring, professional staff. It would be an honor to host your next special occasion.

"We recognize that this is an important time of year to be thinking about mental health," said Vaughn Greene, President and Owner. "The holidays can be especially hard on grieving families as they begin to process their emotions and memories about those who have passed away. But even those who aren't currently grieving can have a hard time around this time of year for a wide variety of reasons. So we hope you'll join us for this free community event and learn some important tips for managing holiday health."

Leslie Holley's presentation will include with chat features enabled for questions and comments. During the 45-minute session, she will discuss:

How to identify depression and anxiety symptoms.

Mental health obstacles presented by both the holidays and the winter season.

Healthy coping tools to manage holiday stress and depression.

How and when to seek additional help.

And answer as many questions and comments as she can, given the time allotted.

Memorable Events in a Distinguished Setting – The Pavilion

Vaughn Greene has always recognized that a community repast following a funeral service, provides an opportunity for friends and family to gather and share precious memories that honor the life of loved one. The Pavilion offers the beauty of a distinguished yet comfortable gathering place in. Seating up to 200 guests, The Pavilion is an elegantly appointed, state-of-the-art, fully catered event venue that provides the perfect setting for a fellowship among family and friends.

The Pavilion is also available for other private events, all professionally catered by Class Act Catering, including:

Christenings

Parties and Reunions

Rehearsal Dinners and Receptions

Seminars and Business Meetings

Community Events

Fundraising Events

To learn more about upcoming events and services provided by Vaughn Greene, or to schedule a personal tour of the Pavilion, please visit the company website.

About Vaughn Greene Funeral Services

For more than 20 years, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services has been providing a ministry of care to Baltimore families. As a leading local, minority- and family-owned provider, the company continually strives to be the absolute best because they are passionate about what they do and honored to help families preserve their loved ones' legacy for future generations. For more information about funeral, cremation, preplanning, or repast services, please call 410-655-0015 or visit: www.VaughnCGreene.com.

Media Contact:

Dina Wasmer, CMO

[email protected]

410-366-9479 x101

SOURCE Vaughn Greene Funeral Services