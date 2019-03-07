Esteemed Real Estate Leader Rick Graf Joins CSC ServiceWorks Board of Directors

In his role as President and CEO, an appointment he has held since 2008, Graf provides strategic oversight for Pinnacle's vision and long-term growth, while managing a spectrum of assets for major institutional clients across several states. He has held a variety of positions at Pinnacle since joining in 1996 and previously oversaw an expansive regional profile for the company.

"We continue to enhance our Board of Directors with new members that are leaders in the industries that we continue to shape our business around," said CSC ServiceWorks CEO Mark Hjelle. "Rick is a recognized leader in the multifamily housing space, one of the largest sectors of our customer profile. His broad leadership experience and inherent knowledge of that business will be invaluable as we maintain our customer-first approach."

In addition to his 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, Graf is a Certified Property Manager (CPM®). He is also active in the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the National Apartment Association (NAA), of which he serves on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair. Graf is also a former President of the Texas Apartment Association (TAA).

"For years, I've seen the work that CSC has done to enhance laundry solutions for multifamily apartment buildings. During my tenure at Pinnacle, I've learned the ins and outs of what property managers need to effectively run their buildings," said Graf. "I am very excited to join the board at CSC and continue to grow their industry-leading position."

