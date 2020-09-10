Esteemed Trial Lawyer Patrick Luff Joins Fears Nachawati Law Firm

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears Nachawati Law Firm is bolstering its catastrophic personal injury, mass tort and product liability litigation expertise with the addition of trial lawyer Patrick Luff.

Mr. Luff has a track record of trying national cases and leading high-profile litigation. His background includes leadership roles in state and federal litigation involving dangerous and defective hip implants and other medical devices, as well as business interruption claims against insurance companies.

He also has represented victims and survivors of the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Wal-Mart store, as well as individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries caused by negligent trucking and transportation companies.

"Patrick's experience dovetails with the important work we are handling at Fears Nachawati," said firm co-founder Majed Nachawati. "We are committed to holding corporations accountable when they produce dangerous products or injure consumers with their reckless and negligent practices. Patrick's skill as a trial lawyer will allow us to better serve our clients in these areas."

Mr. Luff's professional experience includes serving as a professor of law at Washington and Lee University, the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the University of Oklahoma. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. His honors include making the lists of the National Trial Lawyers' 40 Under 40 and the 2020 Super Lawyers. A graduate of the University of Texas, Mr. Luff earned his law degree with honors from the University of Michigan Law School, where he served as executive editor of the Michigan Law Review. He then did doctoral work on mass torts at the University of Oxford.

"People come to Fears Nachawati because they know we will represent them aggressively in cases that are often complex and time-consuming," said firm co-founder Bryan Fears. "We're excited to have Patrick join our team and help us serve our clients the best possible way."

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and governmental entities in litigation, including sex abuse and sexual assault claims, business interruption claims arising from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural disasters, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and mass torts arising from environmental damage and water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit: https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

