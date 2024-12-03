Estella and Room to Grow Launch 2024 Holiday Baby Gift Campaign for NYC Families

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estella, a leading provider of organic baby gifts , clothing, and toys, has partnered with Room to Grow to support low-income NYC families. Estella's goal for 2024 is to donate $40,000 worth of baby essentials, having already donated $26,000 this year. Through its "Buy 1, Give 1" campaign, Estella aims to raise an additional $14,000 by December 25th.

From December 3rd to 25th, Estella will donate a gift for every purchase made on its website to a family supported by Room to Grow, a nonprofit empowering low-income families.

"We're thrilled to work with Estella again for the holidays," said Sandra Medeiros, New York Director at Room to Grow. "Estella's Spring donation made a huge difference for 500 families, providing clothing, toys, and books to help ease financial strain. Partners like Estella help us meet the growing needs of our community."

Estella's $40,000 donation goal follows its successful Easter 2024 Drive, where over $26,000 worth of goods were donated. "After seeing the impact of our Easter campaign, we knew we had to do more. The 'Buy 1, Give 1' initiative allows us to make a tangible difference for both our customers and those in need," said Chike Chukwulozie, Estella co-founder.

Estella also launched a "Buy 5, Give 1" program for retail partners. For every five items purchased from Estella's Holiday Collection, one gift will be donated to Room to Grow, helping even more families.

"The baby items donated through Estella's Easter Drive supported early childhood development and encouraged literacy for hundreds of families," said Allison Russo, Room to Grow. "These high-quality items help offset financial hardship while providing children with tools for learning and play."

Estella invites consumers, baby boutiques , and retailers to participate in this impactful holiday campaign.

About Estella

Founded in New York City in 2003, Estella creates beautifully designed baby gifts, toys, and clothing from organic, non-toxic materials. The company is committed to giving back through charitable initiatives that support families in need.

About Room to Grow

Room to Grow is a nonprofit supporting families raising babies in low-income circumstances. They provide essential resources to help children thrive during the critical first three years of life.

SOURCE Estella NYC