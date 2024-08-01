EsteNove Offers Exclusive Hair Transplant Packages for US Travelers During National Hair Loss Awareness Month

ISTANBUL, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EsteNove , a premier hair transplant clinic in Istanbul, proudly announces a special offer to commemorate National Hair Loss Awareness Month this August. EsteNove is committed to providing exceptional hair restoration services, combining advanced techniques with the unique opportunity to explore Turkey's rich culture and landscapes.

Before & After EsteNove Hair Transplant EsteNove Medical Professionals

National Hair Loss Awareness Month underscores the profound impact hair loss can have on individuals' self-esteem and overall well-being. EsteNove joins the effort to raise awareness by offering a special hair transplant package, giving patients the chance to restore their hair and confidence while exploring Istanbul.

Why is Turkey the Global Hair Transplant Hub?

Turkey has emerged as a global leader in hair transplants, attracting millions of patients annually due to its high-quality care and affordability. Hair transplant costs in Turkey range from $0.70 to $1.10 per graft, significantly lower than the $3 to $10 per graft in the United States and Europe. EsteNove exemplifies this value, offering top-notch facilities and the latest technology to ensure natural-looking results and high success rates.

However, this doesn't equate to a drop in quality. Renowned clinics like EsteNove boast state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest technology, ensuring natural-looking results and high success rates. While the US may offer higher-priced procedures due to renowned surgeons, Turkey offers affordability without compromising quality and patient safety.

EsteNove encourages patients to discover the incredible country during their time in Turkey with Istanbul as a perfect starting point. They can explore its historic landmarks like Hagia Sophia and Topkapi Palace while recovering, and savor delicious Turkish cuisine. To enhance relaxation and rejuvenation, patients can indulge in traditional Turkish baths (hammams) and spa experiences. For a truly unforgettable hair transplant experience, patients can immerse in Turkish culture by interacting with locals and embracing their hospitality.

Why Choose EsteNove?

Amidst Istanbul's 500+ hair transplantation clinics, EsteNove stands out with a 90-95% success rate for their procedures, achieved through meticulous attention to detail and cutting-edge technology. EsteNove's team of highly-skilled surgeons, led by Dr. Zafer Çetinkaya, ensures personalized treatment plans for every patient.

"EsteNove's commitment to excellence extends beyond the procedure itself," said Dr. Çetinkaya. "We provide comprehensive pre- and post-operative care, including detailed consultations, follow-up appointments, and specialized hair care products. Our all-encompassing approach ensures a smooth and successful hair restoration journey for each one of our patients."

There are two main techniques of hair transplantation: Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). DHI and FUE are both highly advanced techniques of hair transplantation providing excellent results. While neither one is better than the other, each method has its own advantages.

The entire procedure – inclusive of the consultation, blood tests, and procedure – is completed in one day (approximately five to seven hours) followed by a one hour hair washing session the next day. The hair transplant is carried out under local anesthesia. Recovery takes about 14 days with swelling going down within two to three days. Patients can start seeing results after four months, but full results are expected by 12 months. All hair transplant procedures are performed in a fully equipped private hospital partnered with Harvard Medical School, ensuring the highest standards of care.

EsteNove provides all-inclusive services such as hotel, transportation, maximum graft for a fixed price, all medications, and after care support. Patients don't need more than three nights in Istanbul.

In addition to hair transplants, the clinic specializes in dental treatments, aesthetic surgeries, and bariatric surgeries. The clinic distinguishes itself with a comprehensive and dedicated approach, driven by commitment, passion, and advanced technology.

Special Focus on Afro Hair Transplants

EsteNove addresses diverse hair loss needs with various techniques, ensuring minimal scarring and natural-looking results. The clinic is particularly specialized in afro hair transplants, recognizing the unique challenges of afro-textured hair.

Afro hair is known for its tight curls, spiral shape, and unique growth patterns. Therefore, it is crucial to choose a hair transplant clinic that understands these specific needs and has experience in performing successful hair transplants on curly and coiled hair. EsteNove's expertise in this area highlights its dedication to serving diverse patients with personalized care.

Commemorate Hair Loss Awareness Month

To honor National Hair Loss Awareness Month, EsteNove is offering a 10% discount with the code HLAM10 on all hair transplant procedures booked in August. This limited-time offer reflects the clinic's dedication to raising awareness about hair loss and providing affordable solutions to those affected.

EsteNove stands as the premier destination for US travelers seeking hair restoration solutions, especially during National Hair Loss Awareness Month. With its cutting-edge treatments, personalized care, and commitment to excellence, EsteNove has earned the trust of patients from around the globe . Moreover, patients have the unique opportunity to combine their hair restoration journey with an unforgettable Turkish experience, exploring the vibrant city of Istanbul and experiencing the breathtaking natural landscapes of Turkey.

About EsteNove

EsteNove is a dynamic healthcare provider, part of the renowned Nove Group, established in 2019. We are based in Turkey, a country with a strong healthcare system and a wealth of highly skilled and experienced medical professionals. Our focus is on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing advanced CRM technology to provide personalized care and support to our patients. Our growth strategy is centered on patient satisfaction, and we are proud to have a high percentage of patients referred to us by satisfied customers. The pandemic has led to an increase in demand for hair transplantation, and we are well-positioned to meet this demand, thanks to our competitive pricing and superior results. At Este Nove, we are dedicated to providing the best possible healthcare experience for our patients.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.estenove.com or contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EsteNove