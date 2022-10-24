Ester Gum Market to record USD 127.14 Mn incremental growth; Driven by increasing demand from food and beverage industry -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Ester Gum Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ester Gum Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the ester gum market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 127.14 million. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer base, retail sales of ester gum, introduction of new products, GDP growth, and commodity price fluctuation among others.

Key Market Dynamics:

The market is driven by the increasing demand from food and beverage industry. Ester gum is used in a variety of applications in the food and beverage industry. Esters that are commonly used in these applications include glycerol ester of gum rosin and glycerol ester of wood rosin. The growing emphasis on health and wellness health and wellness and the rising consumption of non-alcoholic beverages is increasing the use of ester gums in the food and beverage industry. Thus, ester gums are becoming increasingly important and their demand will increase as the demand for food and beverage products increases.

Key Market Dynamics:

Vendor Landscape:

The global ester gum market is fragmented. The market comprises a limited number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large vendors. Established vendors hold a significant share of the market. These players mainly focus on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their research and development (R&D) investments. They are also acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global presence. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of new players. This will intensify the level of competition among existing vendors. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques

Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd.

and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd. Mangalam Organics Ltd.

MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

PT INDOPICRI

Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd.

Symrise AG

Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd.

Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd.

Foreverest Resources Ltd.

Pinova Inc.

POLIMEROS SINTETICOS

Sood Paper and Allied Chemicals

Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation Analysis:

The ester gum market report is segmented by application (chewing gum, beverages, paints, cosmetics, and others), product (polymerized rosins of glycerol ester (PRGE), glycerol esters of wood rosin (GEWR), glycerol esters of gum rosins (GEGR), penta ester gum, and maleic adduct of gum rosin), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market will witness significant growth in the chewing gum segment during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for sugar-free chewing gums is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the introduction of functional chewing gums such as energy chewing gums and all-natural chewing gums will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

By product, the PRGE segment accounted for the largest market share of the global ester gum market in 2021. PRGE is an ester gum derived from the polymerization of rosins. It has numerous advantages, including improved heat resistance and ultraviolet (UV) stability. This is increasing its use in adhesives, sealants, and coatings.

About 35% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The rising demand for ester gum from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and cosmetics is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of numerous well-established chemical vendors, such as Eastman Chemical Co., Polimeros sinteticos, and DRT is increasing the demand for ester gum in North America.

Identify other potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here

Ester Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 127.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Cardinal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Foshan Baolin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Les Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques, Mahendra Rosin and Turpentine Pvt. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Ltd., MPD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, PT INDOPICRI, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Symrise AG, Uniform Synthetics Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Xinsong Resin Co. Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Pinova Inc., POLIMEROS SINTETICOS, and Sood Paper and Allied Chemicals Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

