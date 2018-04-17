Estes Announces Ownership Change

Ellis Langford, 33, has been named as the new President of Estes Industries LLC. Langford announced the purchase stating, "For 60 years, Estes products have been the foundation for the hobby and sport of model rocketry. Our new leadership team will concentrate on returning Estes to its core business of developing, manufacturing, and selling the finest rocket motors, kits, and launchers in the world. We are working to ensure the smoothest possible transition from Hobbico to the new Estes, and to fully support our customers, vendors, and employees."

Estes was founded in 1958 by Vernon and Gleda Estes. Mr. Estes has agreed to serve on the Board of Advisors for Estes Industries LLC. The company will continue to base its headquarters and operations in Penrose, Colorado – "the model rocket capital of the world".

Estes Rockets continues to accept orders at www.estesrockets.com.

For further information contact Tina McGovern at tmcgovern@estesrockets.com.

