Estes Energetics to Extend the GOEX Black Powder Production Legacy

MINDEN, La., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Estes Energetics (https://estesenergetics.com/) is pleased to announce the acquisition of GOEX from Hodgdon Powder Company. This last remaining commercial scale black powder factory in the United States produces GOEX and Olde Eynsford brands of black powder, which are highly regarded by competitive and recreational shooters, re-enactors, and muzzleloading hunters, as well as fireworks manufacturers. GOEX black powder also propels the model rocket motors of sister company Estes Industries, the leading model rocket brand, and supports the needs of the U.S. Military.

The acquisition of GOEX was completed in January 2022. "We are extremely excited to extend the relationship with our loyal customers as we ramp up production to satisfy pent up demand later this year," said Karl Kulling, CEO of Estes Energetics.

GOEX traces its roots back to 1802, when DuPont began producing black powder in Delaware. DuPont's Belin plant in Pennsylvania became part of GOEX in the early 1970s. In 1997, the operations of GOEX were moved to Minden, Louisiana. Estes Energetics plans to continue this legacy of high-quality American made black powder, bringing innovation and full-spectrum engineering capability to fortify safety and quality.

About Estes Energetics

Estes Energetics is a defense and industrial company founded in 2021 that researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, tests, and integrates solid-propellant rocket motors, energetics and associated technologies for government and commercial customers. It combines practical propulsion solutions with advanced aerospace research and development. Estes Energetics has engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities in Penrose, Colorado near Colorado Springs. To learn more about Estes Energetics, please visit https://estesenergetics.com/

About GOEX Industries

GOEX Industries manufactures high quality black powder that is used for sporting and fireworks applications and is a vital component for industrial and military applications. GOEX has been producing American made black powder for more than 200 years and is the only U.S. manufacturer of black powder. To learn more about GOEX Industries please visit https://goexpowder.com/

