Estes Industries Launches New Rocket Company

PENROSE, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Estes Industries, the world leader in small solid-propellant rocket motors, announced today the creation of a spin-out company designed to serve government and industry customers. Known as Estes Energetics, the new company provides full-spectrum engineering capabilities and bridges the gap between the hobby rocket industry and large aerospace companies. With the formation of Estes Energetics, customers now have an agile and innovative source for solid rocket motors.

Estes Energetics will deliver research, development, rapid prototyping, testing, integration, and production for small solid rocket motors for a range of atmospheric and space applications, making it an ideal partner to rapidly create propulsion and aerospace solutions. Utilizing the company's rapid prototyping capabilities, the Estes Energetics team recently completed the development of a booster motor for a rocket-launched unmanned aircraft for a prime defense contractor, taking the design from initial concept to delivery of an initial production lot in less than six months.

Estes Energetics is led by Karl Kulling, who has over fifteen years' experience leading engineering, manufacturing, and business development in aerospace and other industries. He most recently built and led the Future Vertical Lift strategy team at Bell and previous led one of Bell's composites manufacturing facilities. Karl started his aerospace career at Aurora Flight Sciences as a leader in the research and development organization.

"I am excited to be launching this new venture that will deliver the full lifecycle of rocket motor products, from research & development of new propulsion technologies to implementation and integration in government and commercial solutions. With the support of Estes Industries, we are starting from a solid foundation that provides us the full spectrum of capabilities needed to bring complete solutions to market", said Karl Kulling, CEO of Estes Energetics.

A 2017 Government Accountability Office report on the solid rocket motor industrial base identified challenges and risks of a decreasing supply base. At the same time, customers continue to demand innovation in terms of increased safety, performance, and cost. As a new entrant to the market, Estes Energetics will address these needs and concerns. The company intends to focus its initial R&D work in three areas: (1) developing low-cost rocket motors that meet Insensitive Munition (IM) requirements of the US military (2) meeting the needs of the burgeoning small space launch industry, and (3) developing integrated solutions that require not only energetics but also complex aerodynamic, thermal, and structural analysis and advanced control systems.

About Estes Energetics

Estes Energetics is a defense and industrial company founded in 2021 that researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, tests, and integrates solid-propellant rocket motors and associated technologies for government and commercial customers. It combines practical propulsion solution development with advanced aerospace research and development under one team. Estes Energetics has engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities in Penrose, Colorado near Colorado Springs.

https://estesenergetics.com/

About Estes Industries

Estes Industries is the premier provider of model rocket engines and kits to customers around the world. A family business with a more than 60-year record of safe, successful launches, Estes has ignited the imagination of rocket enthusiasts for decades. Estes Industries located in Penrose, CO.

https://estesrockets.com/

For inquiries, please contact Karl Kulling at [email protected] or 719-372-6565.

SOURCE Estes Energetics

Related Links

http://www.estesenergetics.com

