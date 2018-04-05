Estes Thorne & Carr Celebrates 10th Anniversary as One of North Texas' Largest Women-owned Law Firms

The firm's partners bring decades of big firm experience to the litigation boutique. Their varied practice includes commercial litigation, labor and employment matters, family law, construction, energy litigation, ERISA litigation, professional liability, and alternative dispute resolution. The firm also often serves as Texas local counsel.

"We seized an opportunity 10 years ago to create a firm that allowed us to unite our strengths, and we've never looked back," said Estes, who was selected a Top 100 commercial litigator in Texas in 2017 by Super Lawyers. "We said we always wanted to swim in the deep end. By creating the right environment for us and our clients, we've never been out of our depth."

Thorne, regularly recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America for her family law practice, credits the success of the firm to its devotion to serving clients. "We established a goal to be a law firm where collaboration, seamless integration and creative problem-solving represent the rule rather than the exception," she said. "And we wanted to have fun."

Carr, Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, is an experienced mediator and arbitrator who delivers expertise in all aspects of her practice, from litigation to workplace investigations. "Our women-owned status made us unique 10 years ago, but today we're known for the quality of our legal counsel, and that's how we like it," she said.

Carol Payne, also selected a Top 100 commercial litigator in Texas by Super Lawyers for 2017, said the future of the firm looks bright as it builds upon the vision and tenacity of the firm's founding principals.

In celebrating its 10th year, Estes Thorne & Carr's collaborative team of highly experienced attorneys has no intention of resting on its laurels. Its attorneys are committed to continuing its track record of excellence as they embark on the firm's second decade.

Estes Thorne & Carr PLLC, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, is located at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 2000, Dallas, Texas 75219.

