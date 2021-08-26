Estevien Clinic: High-Quality Hair Transplant in Turkey

Dedicated to Beauty, Committed to Health

"Dedicated to beauty, committed to health" is Estevien Clinic's motto. Its key principles and values include transparency, trustworthiness, customer experience, patient satisfaction, discipline, and hard work.

Dr. Okan Morkoç, an expert in aesthetic and plastic surgery, and Dr. Esin Eğilmez, who specializes in hair transplantation, are some of the top doctors at Estevien Clinic. They are some of the most renowned doctors in Turkey, which speaks volumes about the clinic's service quality.

All the doctors, nurses, assistants, and other physicians at the clinic are certified, well trained, highly skilled, and experienced.

Thanks to Estevien Clinic's laser-sharp focus on training, the clinic has been improving continuously from the very beginning, which is more than ten years now. It even set up its online training platform, Estevien Academia, to ensure that its entire medical staff keeps improving their skills and providing patients with optimal results.

Seamless Patient Experiences with High-Quality Results

At Estevien Clinic, patient comfort and convenience are some of the top priorities. From booking an appointment and consulting with a doctor to the surgery and recovery, every patient receives the utmost care.

The doctors, nurses, and other physicians provide the patients with all the necessary information regarding their desired procedure to help them make an informed decision. The medical staff is friendly, welcoming, helpful, and always ready to answer all the patient's questions, giving them comprehensive information on the clinic and its services.

They are focused on patient satisfaction, making sure everyone leaves satisfied and with the best possible results.

There are even multi-language translators to make every international patient's journey as straightforward as possible.

The clinic offers a clean, safe, and pleasant environment, including a comfortable waiting area. Patients can rest assured that the clinic follows all the necessary health and safety regulations (including wearing surgical masks and gloves at all times).

Anyone interested in Estevien Clinic can check out its patients' reviews and ratings on Google, Instagram, Trustpilot, YouTube, and many national and international aesthetic surgery forums. National and international media have reported on the clinic as well, so there are plenty of informational articles online.

Estevien Clinic's Packages and Other Services

Estevien Clinic offers all-inclusive hair transplant packages designed with utmost patient comfort and convenience in mind.

Every hair transplant package includes the surgery, all the hospital fees, translation services, post-op care, hotel accommodation, airport-hotel-clinic transfers, and a free consultation.

Patients can schedule an online consultation to discuss their needs, expectations, medical history, and the desired procedure. During the initial consultation, they can find out more about the clinic and determine if it's the right fit for their needs and a good candidate for the surgery.

Some hair transplant clinics rule out the surgery if anesthesia is not a suitable solution for a patient. At Estevien Clinic, there are non-surgical solutions for such patients.

As for post-op services, hair transplant patients at Estevien Clinic receive at least one year of aftercare. During that time, the doctors can ensure that every patient recovers properly and gets the high-quality results they are looking for.

Apart from hair transplantation, the clinic offers a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, dental treatments, and bariatric surgeries. It has a large team of medical professionals who specialize in various fields and have years of experience behind them.

Booking an appointment for a hair transplant consultation or any other procedure at Estevien Clinic is seamless. Apart from the official phone number and email, there is a contact form on the website that anyone can fill out in seconds. The clinic is available on WhatsApp and Instagram as well.

