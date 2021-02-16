Esther Cho Liu Named President of LSW Architects

"Esther is a natural leader at LSW, who the team wholly trusts and respects," said LSW CEO, Casey Wyckoff. Tweet this

"Esther is a natural leader at LSW, who the team wholly trusts and respects," said LSW CEO, Casey Wyckoff. "We are thrilled to recognize the immense impact she has had on our work and team. As we look ahead at an exciting year in 2021, we are looking forward to seeing her lead the team to do their best, most courageous work for our clients and the community."

Her appointment as President is effective immediately.

About LSW Architects, PC

LSW Architects is a firm dedicated to building active, inspired communities through innovative design solutions and ideas. Founded in 1955, the firm's extensive experience covers new construction, renovation, feasibility studies, and master planning for private and public projects in the educational, recreational, multi-family housing, and office sectors.

