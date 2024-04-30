Esther Perel and Megan Rapinoe to headline Culture First Global 2024

Speaker: Esther Perel esteemed psychotherapist and Culture Amp External Advisor

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK and LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Culture Amp , the world's leading employee experience platform, announced the full agenda for Culture First Global to be held on May 14. The upcoming virtual conference watched by more than 30,000 people globally is part of an international event series that includes the flagship virtual event, along with customer events in New York, Sydney and London.

Global headline speakers include esteemed psychotherapist and recently announced Culture Amp External Advisor Esther Perel and two World Cup Championship, New York Times' Bestselling author and Time100 Most Influential People recipient, Megan Rapinoe as well as Culture Amp CEO and founder Didier Elzinga.

In North America, Esther Perel and Megan Rapinoe will each take part in keynote sessions, while chief human resources officer of NASCAR John Ferguson and global head of diversity of On Dr. Sarah Kaboli-Nejad will each participate in sessions on employee engagement and creating culture, respectively. All of the sessions at Culture First Global are tailored to the topics that are most relevant to North American workplaces today, and presented in a variety of engaging formats including case studies, keynotes, fireside chats, and debates from Culture Amp's people science team.

Culture Amp's community is now home to more than 100,000 'culture creators' who are creating a better world of work. The Culture First conference series is part of Culture Amp's ongoing commitment to improve understanding, amplify experience and inspire others to take action when it comes to culture at work.

This year's event will centre on three ideas. High Performance Culture - building an organisational culture that sustains high performance and drives business success, AI in the Workplace - navigating the rise of AI at work and integrating it ethically into your organisation, and Embedded Culture - empowering leaders to drive impact by embedding leadership habits into everyday work.

The full list of speakers and an agenda can be found at this link .

Culture First NA - Sessions and Speakers:

8:30-9 a.m. (PST) : Curated connection & networking Acey Holmes , BoredLess Zech Dahms , achieve Engagement

: 9:05-9:25 a.m. (PST) : Navigating the future: Leveraging HR analytics to drive performance, engagement, and business success Didier Elzinga , Culture Amp

: 9:25-10:10 a.m. (PST) : The Culture Gap: A fireside chat with Esther Perel and Didier Elzinga





: 10:25-10:55 a.m. (PST) : Beyond the finish line: How NASCAR champions employee experience John Fergurson , NASCAR Lindsay Lagreid , Culture Amp

: 10:25-10:55 a.m. (PST) : Every step counts: On's diversity and inclusion journey Dr. Sarah Kaboli-Nejad , On Dr. Thaddeus Rada-Bayne , Culture Amp

: 10:55-11:25 a.m. (PST) : People Science Great Debate: Office Dilemma: Return to the office vs Presenteeism Morgan Taylor , Symonde Duarte, and Kia Bellamy , Culture Amp

: 10:55-11:25 a.m. (PST) : DEI reality check: Uncovering workplace realities from our 2024 findings Fresia Jackson and Dr. Heather Walker , Culture Amp

: 10:55-11:25 a.m. (PST) : People Science Great Debate: Career Development— whose responsibility is it? Dr. Amanada Blinebry , Hannah Liss , and Kailey Marshall , Culture Amp

: 10:55-11:25 a.m. (PST) : Unleashing the power of e.l.f.-fluence: Cultivating culture and ROI Kerry Preston , e.l.f Beauty Anthony Ko , Culture Amp

: 11:40 a.m. -12pm (PST) : The emerging culture creators shaping tomorrow Markita Billups , Oshi health Allison Gabriel , Purdue University Gary Ware , Breakthrough Play

: 12-12:25 p.m. (PST) : Actionable insights: Harnessing data to inform business-critical decisions Chris Mander and Jerllin Cheng, Culture Amp

: 12:25-1:10 p.m (PST): Changing the game: Megan Rapinoe's journey on and off the field Megan Rapinoe , Two Time World Cup Champion Thushy Muruges and Jessie Jacob , Culture Amp

1:10-1:30 p.m. (PST) , Closing connection session Acey Holmes , BoredLess Zech Dahms , achieve Engagement

About Culture First

Culture First is a conference for HR professionals, people leaders, and Culture First advocates who wish to make positive change in the workplace. All attendees will learn from renowned thought leaders, skillful HR practitioners, and experts in the people and culture worlds on topics like creating outstanding employee experiences, how to equip managers to support employee development, reinforcing a growth mindset culture in your organisation, how to be a high performer - and encourage high performance, and more.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the world's leading employee experience platform, revolutionizing how 25 million employees across more than 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, drive performance management, and develop high-performing teams. Powered by people science and the most comprehensive employee dataset in the world, the most innovative companies including Canva, On, Asana, Dolby, McDonalds and Nasdaq depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by leading capital venture funds and has offices in the US, UK, Germany and Australia. Culture Amp has been recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and most innovative companies by Fast Company.

