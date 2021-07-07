Esther Perel Launches New Card Game, "Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories"

"This game is an invitation to rediscover ourselves and each other as we emerge from social isolation," said Esther Perel. "Each card combination guides us towards mischief and mystery, humor and honesty. Using the same prompts that arise at my dinner table and in my therapy office, the game unlocks the storyteller within and reveals just how much more there is to know about those we thought we knew."

Developed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories was finalized over the last few weeks of January, while Esther was quarantining off-site with a group of friends she'd known for 25 years. It is both a playful dinner party starter and an antidote to social atrophy.

The game contains 30 prompt cards, 250 story cards and thousands of combinations. Each Prompt Card sets the mood or tone for a story: "Share something risky" or "Share something you wouldn't tell your mother," while the Story Cards inspire tales about "The worst date I've ever been on" or "A dream I've never shared."

Recommended for ages 18+ and for groups of 2-6 players. Friends, lovers, and family are invited to play, along with co-workers and colleagues using "safe for work" rules.

Where Should We Begin: A Game of Stories is available exclusively at EstherPerel.com for $40. For more information on how to play, visit Estherperel.com/where-should-we-begin-the-game

About Esther Perel

Psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City and serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered more than 30 million views and her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into nearly 30 languages. Esther is also an executive producer and host of the popular podcasts Where Should We Begin? and How's Work? Her latest project is Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories with Esther Perel. Learn more by following @EstherPerelOfficial on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Esther Perel