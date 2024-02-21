Estithmar Holding achieves a net profit of QAR 352 million, with an 8.3% increase for the year 2023

News provided by

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C

21 Feb, 2024, 14:19 ET

Growth in profits and assets, as well as an increase in current liquidity ratios and rate of return on assets and equity

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The net profit amounted to QAR 352 million (including minority rights) marking an 8.3% increase compared to 2022, while the EBITDA surged to QAR 646 million with a 25% increase from 2022. Moreover, the gross profit soared to QAR 801 million, reflecting a 29% increase compared to 2022.

Estithmar Holding achieved an increase in profits during 2023 due to enhanced operational efficiency and an overall improved company performance.

Considering these results, the Board of Directors recommended retaining the profits from the year ending December 31, 2023, to maintain funding for the company's ongoing strategic expansion projects in Qatar, Iraq, Algeria, and Maldives.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding, Mr. Mohamad Moutaz Al-Khayyat, stated: "The financial and operational outcomes for the year ending in December 2023 underscore the company's positive performance, which resulted in a significant profit increase due to operational efficiency.

"The company has made significant progress in executing projects that were announced in 2023 to achieve both vertical and horizontal expansion at the regional and international levels, and to add value for our shareholders.

"We also anticipate stable, sustainable, and long-term growth through our healthcare projects in Algeria and other countries, as well as in our specialized contracting, services, and tourism ventures supported by solid and profit-guaranteed agreements."

Balance sheet for the year ended 31 December 2023:

  1. Increase in assets of QAR 287 million
  2. Return on assets 3.9% an increase of 5% from 2022
  3. Return on capital employed 7.6% an increase of 6% from 2022
  4. Current liquidity ratio increased by 1.25 compared to 1.03 in 2022

Eng. Mohamed Bin Bader Al Sadah, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said: "The remarkable accomplishments of Estithmar Holding are a testament to our commitment to operational efficiency and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the company's value and value for shareholders. We are pleased to report growth in gross profit of 29%, EBITDA by 25%, and net profit by 8.3%.

For full article please visit: Estithmar Holding - Legacy of Excellence.

SOURCE Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.