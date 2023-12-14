ESTO launches crowdfunding campaign: an opportunity to join a financial success story

"Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 minutes to learn more "

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO, one of the leading non-bank financial institutions in the Baltics, is set to embark on an exciting journey with the launch of its crowdfunding campaign, inviting individuals to invest in the Company. The campaign (www.esto.eu/crowdfunding) is running through December in collaboration with Crowdcube.

With seven years of development encapsulated in its journey, ESTO has solidified its position through strategic partnerships with major Baltic retailers. ESTO has raised over 150 million euros of debt capital over the years.

ESTO Group

The company's journey from 2017 to 2023 includes in the Baltics an impressive network of 4,500 point of sale partnerships and 500,000 users. The company has been profitable since 2019 and has generated 475+ mln euros GMV, 50+ mln euros revenue and 20+ mln euros EBITDA cumulatively since 2017.

Future growth and expansion plans

Looking ahead, ESTO is looking to achieve strong growth and new market expansions while maintaining profitability. The crowdfunding initiative is a strategic move to accelerate growth in existing markets and open new revenue channels rapidly.

The plan includes expansion in Latvia and Lithuania, aiming to increase market share in both markets. Strengthening ESTO´s position in Estonia is also a priority, with plans to continue with its current growth path.

Record-breaking Q3 2023 results

ESTO's recent Q3 2023 results have not only surpassed expectations but have set new records, establishing the company as a market leader in Estonia. With a staggering 54 percent growth in revenue compared to the same quarter in 2022, reaching 17.5 million euros, ESTO's success story is gaining momentum.

Your opportunity to join ESTO's success

For potential investors, ESTO presents an opportunity to be part of our story. By participating in the crowdfunding campaign, individuals can be part of ESTO's strategic plan.

To seize this opportunity, visit www.esto.eu/crowdfunding and sign up. Don't miss your chance to be part of this adventure to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond.

For detailed financial insights, refer to ESTO's investor relations page .

About ESTO

ESTO is a financial services company with Estonian roots, which started in 2017. The brand was born from the need for a new generation of payment solutions that would suit both the end consumer and the seller. With a strong emphasis on technology and customer loyalty, ESTO is aiming to reshape the e-commerce landscape in the Baltics and beyond.

Contact:

Mikk Metsa

CEO of ESTO Group

[email protected]

+ 372 55 676 221

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300376/ESTO_Group.jpg

SOURCE ESTO Holdings OÜ