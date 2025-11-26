Estonia Expands High School Defense Education with New Drone Training Initiative

The optional course in drone training is intended for tenth grade students.

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia is strengthening its next generation of technical and national defense talent through a new pilot program that introduces drone technology education to tenth grade students. The initiative, launched this fall and developed by the Defence Resources Agency in cooperation with the Estonian Aviation Academy, is designed to equip students with a structured introduction to drone technology, supported by simulation-based practice and supervised hands-on operation.

The new drone-technology elective complements Estonia's existing mandatory national defense curriculum. The pilot elective course is currently offered in ten upper secondary schools with plans for broader availability as interest grows.

Students begin with simulators and progress to live-flight exercises, allowing them to develop real-world skills safely and effectively. The program is not designed as military training but rather as an introduction to unmanned systems, supported by safe, structured classroom practices.

"Building early fluency in unmanned systems is essential not only for national security, but also for the strength of Estonia's fast-growing defense industry," said Rene Ehasalu, Defence Estonia Cluster Manager. "Our companies are developing world-class drone capabilities. To stay competitive on the global stage we need talent that understands these technologies from day one. This program helps ensure that future engineers, operators and innovators are already prepared to support the next generation of defense solutions."

The Aviation Academy developed the curriculum and the Defence Resources Agency leads the organization of flight practice. The 35-hour course includes 25 hours of theory and 10 hours of hands-on training, preparing students for the mandatory A1/A3 drone-operator competency certification that ends the course. The Ministry of Defence supplies the technical equipment and funding needed for the pilot.

"The course gives students both foundational knowledge and practical flight experience," said Koit Kaskel, Rector of the Estonian Aviation Academy. "Those who complete it successfully will be well prepared to continue more advanced studies or pursue real-world applications in engineering, aviation or defense technology."

Recognized globally for its digital-first governance, Estonia continues to invest in programs that combine technology, civic responsibility and national resilience. Estonia's unmanned systems sector includes established and emerging companies such as Milrem Robotics, Threod, KrattWorks, Jotel and Lendurai, each contributing to a growing ecosystem focused on practical, field-informed technological development that includes adapting their platforms to integrate with systems such as the U.S. military's Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK). This emphasis on interoperability and real-world applicability supports Estonia's broader role in advancing resilient, modern defense capabilities across Europe and the transatlantic community.

About Estonia's Defense Industry

Estonia has built one of the most agile and innovation-driven defence sectors in Europe. With more than 190 companies in the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association, the sector specializes in autonomy, cybersecurity, secure communications and advanced training systems. In 2026 Estonia plans to invest over 5% of its GDP in defense – among the highest in NATO – ensuring that new technologies are rapidly tested, fielded and integrated. This focus has made Estonia a country where defense innovations move quickly from concept to combat-ready capability.

About Estonia

Estonia is a global leader in digital innovation. Known for its e-governance, the world's first e-residency program, and boasting the highest number of startups per capita, Estonia offers a hassle-free and competitive business environment for global businesses. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and forward-thinking solutions, Estonia is a trusted partner in business and diplomacy. Whether for work, investment, or exploration, Estonia provides a unique blend of innovation, opportunity, and quality of life. Situated in Northern Europe, Estonia consistently ranks high internationally for liberal democracy, political stability, economic freedom, and low corruption. Expert at adapting through innovation, Estonia is ready to tackle seemingly impossible challenges with the promise of a better future.

Media contact

Marta Hang

[email protected]

Bianca Hutton

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/miltton/r/estonia-expands-high-school-defense-education-with-new-drone-training-initiative,c4273362

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/miltton/i/trade-estonia-press-release-logo-2,c3491204 Trade Estonia press release logo 2

SOURCE Miltton