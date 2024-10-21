Estonia Strengthens Global Tech Leadership at GITEX 2024 with New UAE Partnerships

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia, known globally for its digital innovation capabilities, took the spotlight at GITEX Global 2024, showcasing its latest technological advancements and cementing its position as a digital innovation trailblazer globally. Trade Estonia, part of Enterprise Estonia, played an essential part in this impressive showcase, driving its participation in GITEX 2024 to a productive end.

The Estonian Delegation at GITEX Global 2024

A delegation of seven leading Estonian tech companies, supported by Trade Estonia, demonstrated advanced solutions that emphasised the country's drive to push the boundaries of technology and foster global collaboration. The Estonian exhibitors spanned a wide range of sectors, including cybersecurity, smart mobility, and Muon Flux technology - an innovative system that enhances safety in construction monitoring. These pioneering technologies illustrate Estonia's commitment to creating solutions that tackle global challenges and contribute to building a more connected and secure future.

One of the standout moments at GITEX was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bolt and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). This partnership paves the way for Bolt's entry into the UAE market, as the Estonian-based mobility company joins forces with DTC to introduce sustainable and innovative transport solutions to Dubai. The agreement represents Estonia's growing footprint in the smart mobility sector, bringing green, efficient alternatives to traditional transport systems in the UAE.

Estonia made waves with the 5.0 Robotics x KUKA collaboration, which introduced a compact AI-driven automated manufacturing cell. This system, featuring a 6-axis KUKA robotic arm, is capable of producing a wide range of items, from furniture to military-grade components. Notably, this technology, once available only to large corporations, is now accessible to a broader market thanks to 5.0 Robotics' proprietary AI and IoT platform. The machine is mobile, easy to use, and can be plugged into any standard power outlet, with its safety and compliance standards among the highest. This development has the potential to localise manufacturing, empower younger generations through skill-building, and provide entrepreneurs with new opportunities - helping create more sustainable and prosperous communities around the world.

GITEX also witnessed His Excellency Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry of Estonia, participating in a high-profile panel discussion revolving around the role of digital economies in cultivating sustainable growth. During the discussion, Minister Keldo praised the globally affirmed event, noting, "GITEX is a global hub for innovation and collaboration, setting a high bar for technological advancements. It is where innovators come together to shape the future of technology, and Estonia is honoured to contribute to this vision." His insights on digital infrastructure, AI integration, and sustainability drew attention to Estonia's role in facilitating technological progress.

Estonia's presence at GITEX was elevated by the Estonian Embassy, led by H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates, who hosted an exclusive 'Meet Estonia' networking event at the Meydan Hotel. The event provided an invaluable opportunity for business leaders from Estonia and the UAE to explore new avenues for collaboration and strengthen existing partnerships. This event, held on the sidelines of GITEX, stressed the ongoing growth in diplomatic and business relations between Estonia and the UAE.

Estonia's participation at GITEX Global 2024 proved highly successful, reinforcing its standing as a global leader in technology and innovation, with a focus on collaboration and cutting-edge solutions that will redefine the course of the industry.

Trade Estonia

Trade Estonia is part of Enterprise Estonia. As a state organisation, Trade Estonia helps Estonian companies to establish themselves in international markets. With a focus on future technologies and pioneering projects, Trade Estonia provides Estonian companies with access to market analysis and marketing strategies and creates the conditions for them to operate successfully on a global scale. Trade Estonia not only promotes the development of new business areas and the establishment of strategic partnerships, but also facilitates access to international networks, thus contributing to the global competitiveness of Estonian companies.

