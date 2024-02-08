Estrella Insurance Expands Presence in Chicago with Dynamic Husband-Wife Duo and International Franchisee

Insurance leader aims to tap into Chicago's fast-growing Hispanic entrepreneurial landscape

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Insurance , a leading property and casualty insurance agency, today announced its strategic expansion into Chicago. The company, which operates more than 200 locations across Florida, California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, now adds Chicago to its growing national expansion, which is centered on providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions.

The first Chicago location will be led by veteran franchisees and husband-wife, Laura Fernandez and Jhon Alvarez. Laura Fernandez previously had a successful career in insurance, and Jhon was a former Estrella agency manager and is a seasoned construction entrepreneur.

"We look forward to bringing Estrella's trusted and cost-effective insurance solutions to Chicago residents. We see a huge opportunity to reach and serve the Hispanic market here in Chicago - there's a real need for what Estrella provides," says Laura Fernandez.

In addition, Estrella Insurance welcomes franchisee Felipe Diaz, a former Subway franchisee originally from Chile. Diaz is working closely with Estrella to secure the Chicago franchise location.

"We are excited to welcome Laura, Jhon, and Felipe to the Estrella Insurance family as we embark on this Chicago expansion. Their experience, diverse backgrounds and commitment to excellence perfectly embody the spirit of our company. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our brand in the Chicago market," states Nicolas Estrella, Jr., CEO of Estrella Insurance.

Estrella Insurance is recognized for its franchisee satisfaction record, which has earned the organization accolades from the Franchise Business Review for over a decade.

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com .

SOURCE Estrella Insurance