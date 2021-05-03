Estrella Jalisco And Mariachi Arcoiris Team Up To Add Brightness And Inclusivity To Traditional Family Celebrations With Free Performances

With over 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco seeks to balance embracing contemporary culture and change, while still valuing and maintaining important traditions. This dynamic is mirrored in many Mexican-American families and communities in the U.S. today. "Progressive values are often at odds with more traditional views — particularly when it comes to gender identity and sexual orientation," says Carlos Samaniego, founder and director of Mariachi Arcoiris.

According to a University of Chicago survey, more than one in five Latinx millennials identify as LGBTQ+, more than any other ethnicity group. Yet, 61% of Latinx millennials polled said there remains "a lot" of discrimination against LGBTQ+ members in their community.

"Mariachi Arcoiris was founded as a way to create a safe space for professional LGBTQ+ musicians to honor their traditions, authentic selves and play great music. We couldn't be more proud to partner with Estrella Jalisco, a brand that shares in our commitment to inclusivity," explains Samaniego. "Together, we hope to inspire all generations to appreciate the beauty of this traditional music — and open the eyes of many to the artistry of this group of LGBTQ+ individuals."

To illustrate Mariachi Arcoiris's progressive spin on Mexican tradition, Estrella Jalisco released a short film featuring a multigenerational celebration with a surprise performance from the group. The footage captures Hispanic families' reactions and features real conversations about machismo culture. It's directed by Los Angeles-raised Enkrypt, who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community and grew up listening to mariachi.

Estrella Jalisco wants to keep the conversation going as fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Pride by offering five lucky winners the chance to receive a complimentary performance from Mariachi Arcoiris from the comfort of home. Fans can enter for a chance to book the group by commenting on Estrella Jalisco's post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with a song they think needs a mariachi cover.

"At Estrella Jalisco, we believe a more inclusive and colorful world is a brighter world," says Jayden Kahl, Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. "We're honored to be partnering with a band that has enlightened so many people about what it means to be Mexican-American and LGBTQ+ today."

Together with Mariachi Arcoiris, the brand is one step closer to achieving their goal of spreading brightness and color to communities across the United States.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned mango and tropical chamoy micheladas for a colorful spin on a Mexican classic.

About Mariachi Arcoiris

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles is the world's first LGBTQ+ Mariachi. Founded in 2000 and led by director Carlos Samaniego, the group includes as one of its founding members the first transgender female in the history of mariachi, Natalia Melendez. This historic and dynamic musical ensemble performs at events across the globe including Pride events as well as same-sex and "traditional" weddings. Mariachi Arcoiris represents the traditions of Mexico, priding itself in providing its public with the utmost professionalism while creating a safe space for professional LGBTQ+ musicians to be their authentic selves and play great music. For bookings, visit: https://www.mariachiarcoiris.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

