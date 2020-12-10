Estrella Jalisco Partners with America Ferrera to Spread Light and Cheer Across the US this Holiday Season -- Free of Charge

Home holiday light displays always bring joy to the short days of winter. However, the added costs associated with new lights or the increased power bill could be an added burden, especially in 2020. That's why Estrella Jalisco created the Estrella Jalisco Holiday Lights Program to ensure more families can experience the joy of the season without worry. In a social post this morning, America Ferrera kicked off the program and encouraged Americans to join her and Estrella Jalisco in the mission.

"I love the holiday season, and with the season looking so different this year, I'm more grateful than ever for the joy and brightness holiday lights bring to neighborhoods everywhere," said America Ferrera. "I'm so excited to partner with Estrella Jalisco. Together, we're helping families light up their houses for the holidays by giving them a chance to get their electric bill covered."

With the Estrella Jalisco Holiday Lights Program, Estrella Jalisco and America Ferrera are encouraging people to put up colorful holiday lights for the chance to win a gift card to cover home electric bills – or additional decorative lights. To enter:

Reply to the Estrella Jalisco Holiday Lights Program social post using the hashtags #EstrellaLights and #Sweepstakes on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook and be entered to win one of 400, $100 gift cards to use towards decorative holiday lights and electric bills.

gift cards to use towards decorative holiday lights and electric bills. Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 17, 2020 .

. For more information, follow @EstrellaJalisco and #EstrellaLights on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Estrella Jalisco is an authentic Mexican beer that was first brewed in Guadalajara, Jalisco, known for its colorful and vibrant culture. To honor this history, Estrella Jalisco is on a mission to bring colorful art and brightness to 100 communities by 2025. The brand has committed one million dollars to achieve this goal, funding everything from a newly established Artists in Residency initiative, to street murals, to this colorful Holiday Lights Program.

"As a beer brand whose mission is to spread color, brightness and positivity, we at Estrella Jalisco understand the joy holiday light displays have on local neighborhoods," said Jayden Kahl, Director of Marketing at Estrella Jalisco. "Through this program, and our partnership with America Ferrera, we're happy to cut down financial worries while ensuring a brighter and more colorful holiday season for more families."

2020 has been full of surprises — don't let it temper the holiday spirit as well! Join Estrella Jalisco and America Ferrara to spread brightness and color across your community.

*ESTRELLA JALISCO HOLIDAY LIGHTS SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Ends 12/17/20. See Official Rules at https://www.estrellajalisco.com/rules for prizes & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Prize is a $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase holiday lights or to pay for a portion or all of your electric bill.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned mango and piña micheladas for a spin on a Mexican classic.

